Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 3.87%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Gains 1.78%, Ethereum (ETH) Rose 4.08%

The crypto market was trading with gains on December 14 morning. The trading volume of most cryptos were up by a significant margin. Although some popular cryptos like Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), others were trading with gains, some cryptos like Binance (BNB), others were trading with losses.

The crypto market cap rose about 2.92 per cent to $872.78 billion and its trading volume was up by 59.87 per cent to $53.27 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Toncoin (TON); it was up 13.35 per cent at $2.39. The top loser was Neutrino USD (USDN), which was trading at $0.7201 with a loss of 11.67 per cent in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 3.87 per cent to $17,818.37.

BTC was trading with gains for most of December 13 morning, however around 3.25 pm BTC experienced a sudden upward momentum which lifted its price from $17,197 to $17,897 within a span of 4 hours. However BTC’s trading volume was up by a significant margin.

The lowest price for BTC was $17,111.76. BTC’s trading volume was up by 51.98 per cent at $26,603,603,397.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s (ETH) price rose 4.08 per cent to $1,323.87 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

ETH was trading with losses for most of the morning of December 13, and like BTC around 3 pm ETH experienced an upward momentum which lifted its price from $1,268 to $1,339 within a span of 4 hours. ETH however continued to make a new high price point with each passing hour and its’ trading volume was up by a significant margin.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,243.48. ETH’s trading volume was up by 93.35 per cent at $8,903,921,691.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 6.32 per cent at $13.96 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 2.57 per cent at $0.3911 and its 24-hour trading volume was $1.14 billion.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.88 per cent to $0.3138. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 102.46 per cent to $316,637,475.

Binance (BNB) was down by 1.84 per cent to $277.65. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 80.15 per cent at $1,874,655,089.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 1.78 per cent at $0.09156. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 20.94 per cent at $736,675,807.

Shiba Inu was up by 3.87 per cent to $0.000009225.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 1.32 per cent to $6,525.64. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11.62 per cent at $26,659,745.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 6.74 per cent at $13.78 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 167.03 per cent at $297,260,784.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 4.39 per cent at $62.39 and its 24-hour trading volume was at $69.95 million.