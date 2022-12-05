Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

The crypto market today was trading with marginal gains as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), were slightly up along with the trading volume which too was up for most altcoins. HAY (HAY) was the most trending crypto for the third consecutive day.

The crypto market cap rose about 1.59 per cent to $865.86 billion and its trading volume was up by 9.54 per cent to $33.21 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Celo (CELO); it was up 20.03 per cent at $0.7072. The top loser was Monero (XMR), which was trading at $143.86 with a loss of 2.01 per cent in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 1.63 per cent to $17,237.23.

BTC was trading with gains for most of the morning of December 4. However, around 5.04 pm BTC eased up all its gains and succumbed to losses. But by 8.03 pm, BTC recovered from its losses and started to make a slow but gradual recovery in price. By 10.06 pm, BTC was trading above $17,000 price levels and was making a new high price point with each passing hour.

The lowest price for BTC was $16,940.90. BTC’s trading volume was up by 15.81 per cent at $18,612,884,408.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 2.97 per cent to $1,294.63 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

ETH too like BTC was trading with gains and around 5 pm on December 4 slipped into the red zone and was thus trading with losses for about 4 hours. Although ETH could not breach the $1,300 price point, with each passing hour the gap between the current ETH price and $1,300 is getting shorter and shorter.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,253.16. ETH’s trading volume was down by 6.94 per cent at $5,258,625,828.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 4.32 per cent at $14.05 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 0.05 per cent at $0.3912 and its 24-hour trading volume was $523.77 million.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.18 per cent to $0.3235. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 23.42 per cent to $171,543,267.

Binance (BNB) was up by 1.29 per cent to $295.73. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 27.67 per cent at $712,801,887.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 2.27 per cent at $0.1042. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 10.24 per cent at $724,429,957.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.83 per cent to $0.000009368.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 10.37 per cent to $7,298.60. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 166.13 per cent at $52,971,430.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 3.41 per cent at $14.11 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 6.53 per cent at $159,066,020.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.34 per cent at 65.37 and its 24-hour trading volume was $46.31 million.