Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.41%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Gains 2.58%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Down 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Rises 1.97%

The crypto market today was marginally up despite the trading volume for almost all cryptos being up by a significant margin. In the meme coin section, Dogecoin (DOGE) stole the show with the highest gains among dog themed meme coins, while in the DeFi section Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by a significant margin, but other DeFi coins were moderately up.

The crypto market cap rose about 0.97 per cent to $847.8 billion and its trading volume was up by 15.91 per cent to $33.62 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Bitcoin SV (BSV); it was up 8.13 per cent at $46.55. The top loser was Trust Wallet Token (TWT), which was trading at $2.33 with a loss of 12.19 per cent in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 1.41 per cent to $17,149.46.

BTC was trading below $17,000 price point for most of the morning of December 12 but the moment which resulted in BTC climbing over to trade above $17,000 and even more occurred from 1.20 am on December 13.

The lowest price for BTC was $16,899.39. BTC’s trading volume was up by 6.35 per cent at $17,592,817,746.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s (ETH) price rose 1.97 per cent to $1,269.44 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

ETH’s price was trading with marginal gains on December 13, but its trading volume was up by a significant margin. Like BTC, ETH too experienced a similar renewed buying interest around 1.30 am on December 13 which ultimately resulted in ETH’s price being up from $1,254 to $1,274 within 2 hours.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,243.48. ETH’s trading volume was up by 25.24 per cent at $4,824,823,345.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.08 per cent at $13.16 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 2.22 per cent at $0.383 and its 24-hour trading volume was $838.64 million.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.66 per cent to $0.305. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 10.3 per cent to $175,565,171.

Binance (BNB) was down by 4.08 per cent to $272.42. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 96.32 per cent at $1,039,988,864.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 2.58 per cent at $0.09007. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 48.88 per cent at $644,091,684.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 2.26 per cent to $0.000008872.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 3.17 per cent to $6,477.56. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 23.03 per cent at $24,174,665.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.98 per cent at $12.92 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 0.11 per cent at $114,519,639.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.54 per cent at $59.71 and its 24-hour trading volume was at $42.08 million