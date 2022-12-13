Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.41%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Gains 2.58%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Down 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Rises 1.97%

Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.41%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Gains 2.58%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Down 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Rises 1.97%

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 1.41 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) rose 1.97 per cent and Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 2.58 per cent. BTC was the most trending, but Bitcoin SV (BSV) was the top gainer today with 8.13 per cent gains.

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.41%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Gains 2.58%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Down 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Rises 1.97%
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.41%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Gains 2.58%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Down 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Rises 1.97%

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 9:25 am

The crypto market today was marginally up despite the trading volume for almost all cryptos being up by a significant margin. In the meme coin section, Dogecoin (DOGE) stole the show with the highest gains among dog themed meme coins, while in the DeFi section Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by a significant margin, but other DeFi coins were moderately up.

The crypto market cap rose about 0.97 per cent to $847.8 billion and its trading volume was up by 15.91 per cent to $33.62 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Bitcoin SV (BSV); it was up 8.13 per cent at $46.55. The top loser was Trust Wallet Token (TWT), which was trading at $2.33 with a loss of 12.19 per cent in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning. 

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 1.41 per cent to $17,149.46.

BTC was trading below $17,000 price point for most of the morning of December 12 but the moment which resulted in BTC climbing over to trade above $17,000 and even more occurred from 1.20 am on December 13.

The lowest price for BTC was $16,899.39. BTC’s trading volume was up by 6.35 per cent at $17,592,817,746.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s (ETH) price rose 1.97 per cent to $1,269.44 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

ETH’s price was trading with marginal gains on December 13, but its trading volume was up by a significant margin. Like BTC, ETH too experienced a similar renewed buying interest around 1.30 am on December 13 which ultimately resulted in ETH’s price being up from $1,254 to $1,274 within 2 hours.

Related stories

Crypto Prices Today: Market Falls, Dragged Down By Plummeting Prices, BTC Down 0.99%, SOL Slides 3.12%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Down 1.41%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Falls 8.73%, Ethereum (ETH) Losses 1.96%

Latest Crypto News: RBI Calls For More Research For Crypto Laws, Crypto.com Assures Users of Platform Security

The lowest price for ETH was $1,243.48. ETH’s trading volume was up by 25.24 per cent at $4,824,823,345.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.08 per cent at $13.16 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 2.22 per cent at $0.383 and its 24-hour trading volume was $838.64 million.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.66 per cent to $0.305. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 10.3 per cent to $175,565,171.

Binance (BNB) was down by 4.08 per cent to $272.42. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 96.32 per cent at $1,039,988,864.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 2.58 per cent at $0.09007. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 48.88 per cent at $644,091,684.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 2.26 per cent to $0.000008872.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 3.17 per cent to $6,477.56. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 23.03 per cent at $24,174,665.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.98 per cent at $12.92 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 0.11 per cent at $114,519,639.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.54 per cent at $59.71 and its 24-hour trading volume was at $42.08 million

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH) Cardano (ADA) Blockchain Technology Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Algorand (ALGO) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dogecoin (DOGE) Cryptocurrency Investments
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Natasha Dupeyrón: People Can Step Over Women, Their Intelligence, And Their Feelings, Just Because Of Their Looks

Natasha Dupeyrón: People Can Step Over Women, Their Intelligence, And Their Feelings, Just Because Of Their Looks

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone