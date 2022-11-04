Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Slightly Up, Ethereum (ETH) Falls, Dogecoin Most Trending Despite Losing Most

Cryptocurrency prices were mixed with Bitcoin (BTC) slightly rising but Ethereum (ETH) trading with losses. Other altcoins like Solana (SOL) was down while Cardano (ADA) was up.

In the DeFi section too, Avalanche (AVAX) was down while Aave (AAVE) was up. Dogecoin (DOGE) was the most trending crypto today too, despite being the top loser in cryptos.

The crypto market cap rose about 0.19 per cent to $1.01 trillion and its trading volume was down by 22.35 per cent to $79.71 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was OKB (OKB); it was up 21.95 per cent at $19.92. The top loser was Dogecoin, which was trading at $0.119 with a loss of 10.23 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.01 per cent to $20,296.78.

The trade for BTC was highly volatile on November 3 with its price frequently throwing up some wild swings on both sides of the price spectrum. BTC was down for the most part, and so was its trading volumes.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $20,086.24, while its volume was down by 23.23 per cent at $42,992,072,373.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 0.17 per cent to $1,541.56 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

ETH too was highly volatile and its price was frequently going back and forth in the narrow range between $1,556 and $1,526. ETH's trading volume was down by a significant margin and along with it the price too was down.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,526.73. ETH’s trading volume was down by 43.88 per cent at $13,452,324,341.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 0.76 per cent at $31.18 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 0.22 per cent at $0.4548 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 26.52 per cent at $1,030,085,707.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.29 per cent to $0.4006. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 29.57 per cent to $512,885,551.

Binance (BNB) was up by 3.58 per cent to $334.66. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 17.7 per cent at $1,663,207,943.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin fell 10.11 per cent at $0.1195. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 39.25 per cent at $2,693,265,516.

Shiba Inu was down by 3.77 per cent to $0.00001176.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.36 per cent to $8,067.15. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 91.82 per cent at $62,987,654.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.6 per cent at $18.09 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 34.03 per cent at $242,632,052.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.82 per cent at $85.36 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 9.41 per cent at $127,666,567.