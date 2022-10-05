Cryptocurrency prices were in the green with Bitcoin (BTC), and other altcoins rising as of Wednesday evening. Ethereum (ETH) was highly volatile with its price frequently dropping down and gaining up. Today’s most trending crypto was Cardano (ADA).

The crypto market cap rose about 0.29 per cent to $959.73 billion but its trading volume was down by 1.13 per cent to $56.31 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 5.30 am.



Today’s top gainer was Helium (HNT); it was up 7.05 per cent at $5.32. The top loser was Terra Classic (LUNC), which was trading at $0.0003021 with a 3.87 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.



Cryptocurrency Prices



Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.84 per cent to $20,114.10.

BTC could break open the $20,000 price levels early this morning, and from the looks of it the price is maintained in the evening too. BTC’s about an hour ago sometime around 1.44 pm scaled and touched a new high price point but has since come down from that level.



Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,911.07, while its volume was down by 0.79 per cent at $32,910,396,052.



Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 0.28 per cent to $1,344.81

in the last 24 hours to Wednesday evening.



ETH trade was directionless and highly volatile with its price frequently touching both red and green zones. Although ETH’s trading volume was down in the last 24 hours, its price sometime after 1.54 pm dropped sharply into the red zone and continued to remain there for extended periods, even now too.





The lowest price for ETH was $1,341.50. ETH’s trading volume was down by 15.89 per cent at $8,883,394,637.



Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 0.35 per cent at $33.74 today.



Ripple (XRP) was up by 2.48 per cent at $0.4809 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 22.07 per cent at $2,341,228,526.



Cardano (ADA) fell 0.84 per cent to $0.4292. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 7.31 per cent to $421,354,744.



Binance (BNB) was up by 0.32 per cent to $292.54. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 3.11 per cent at $753,199,089.



Meme Coins



Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 5.87 per cent at $0.06416. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 432.12 per cent at $1,015,430,616.



Shiba Inu was up by 1.5 per cent to $0.00001139.



Decentralised Finance (DeFi)



Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.75 per cent to $8,267.80. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 39.19 per cent at $28,710,244.



Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.65 per cent at $17.22 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 7.29 per cent at $176,013,342.



Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 0.09 per cent at $77.28 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 9.81 per cent at $90,064,810.