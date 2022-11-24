Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Rises 1.5%, Ethereum (ETH) 4.04%, DOGE Up 5.39%, Shiba Inu 3.94%

Crypto markets could sustain its gains created yesterday and this morning the crypto trading volume too was up. All major tokens like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance (BNB), were up trading with gains. Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) were up by 5.39 and 3.94 per cent, respectively. Curve DAO Token (CRV) was the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap rose about 2.46 per cent to $837.26 billion and its trading volume was up by 3.7 per cent to $63.23 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Dash (DASH); it was up 15.64 per cent at $43.11. The top loser was Osmosis (OSMO), which was trading at $1.03 with a loss of 0.6 per cent in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 1.5 per cent to $16,707.75.

BTC’s trade was highly volatile with its price frequently creating fresh highs and lows. Currently, BTC trades at its day’s highest price level.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $15,599.05, while its volume was down by 10.77 per cent at $31,690,107,849.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 4.04 per cent to $1,200.72 in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

ETH’s trade was relatively stable, though around 11.15 pm in November it did trade with losses for about 20 minutes. Barring that, ETH was trading with gains throughout.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,153.53. ETH’s trading volume was down by 2.2 per cent at $11,707,614,715.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 14.96 per cent at $14.76 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 3.47 per cent at $0.3823 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.35 per cent at $1,063,568,685.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 12.42 per cent to $300.87. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 164.24 per cent to $2,037,035,932.

Binance (BNB) was up by 6.3 per cent to $272.37. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18.08 per cent at $823,807,447.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 5.39 per cent at $0.08286. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 4.31 per cent at $524,871,867.

Shiba Inu was up by 3.94 per cent to $0.000009145.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 1.81 per cent to $6,279.57. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 30.51 per cent at $25,050,633.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 5.04 per cent at $13.08 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.49 per cent at $202,037,796.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 4.57 per cent at $59.34 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 57.7 per cent at $95,493,866.