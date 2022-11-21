Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Falls 4%, Ethereum (ETH) 8%, DOGE Loses 12%, SHIB Down 7%

The crypto market tanked by a significant margin and the overall market cap is now below the $800 billion mark. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the $16,000 mark and so did most of other altcoins like Solana (SOL), Binance (BNB), and others, which were also trading with increased losses on November 21 morning.

The crypto market cap fell about 5.07 per cent to $793.61 billion and its trading volume was up by 67.54 per cent to $55.85 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was UNUS SED LEO (LEO); it was up 1.76 per cent at $4.42. The top loser was Chiliz (CHZ), which was trading at $0.1879 with a loss of 18.57 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 4.13 per cent to $15,960.51.

BTC was trading with gains until 2.05 pm on November 20. After this point, BTC started trading with losses and this trend continued till 3.05 am on November 21. This is because after 3.05 am there were some signs of price recovery and BTC started inching upwards too, but in an hour or so lost the upward momentum and fell below the $16,000 mark.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $15,975.75, while its volume was up by 50.46 per cent at $24,307,026,259.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 7.88 per cent to $1,122.42 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

ETH like BTC eased up all its gains around 2.03 pm on November 21 and went into a downward spiral. With each passing hour, ETH touched a new low price point and at one point around 7.55 am on November 21, it came dangerously close to breaking the psychological price mark of $1,100. ETH's trading volume was, however, up.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,115.44. ETH’s trading volume was up by 15.35 per cent at $10,130,901,456.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 8.08 per cent at $11.74 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 10.38 per cent at $0.3508 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 108.39 per cent at $1,368,085,381.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 7.71 per cent to $0.3048. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 79.39 per cent to $284,911,820.

Binance (BNB) was down by 5.49 per cent to $258.31. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 53.85 per cent at $841,595,823.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin fell 11.64 per cent at $0.0749. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 124.01 per cent at $567,747,382.

Shiba Inu was down by 6.77 per cent to $0.000008561.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 7.71 per cent to $5,946.05. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 16.24 per cent at $51,001,874.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 8.98 per cent at $11.78 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 46.24 per cent at $146,797,057.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 5.43 per cent at $55.70 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 118.83 per cent at $96,265,385.