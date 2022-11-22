Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Falls 0.96%, Ethereum (ETH) 1.22%, Binance (BNB) 0.3%

The crypto market today was trading with a mixed pattern as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), were trading with losses but altcoins like Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) were up trading with gains. Barring a few DeFi tokens, most others were trading with loss.

The crypto market cap fell about 0.46 per cent to $789.48 billion and its trading volume was up by 14.81 per cent to $65.36 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Huobi Token (HT); it was up 12.86 per cent at $4.83. The top loser was UNUS SED LEO (LEO), which was trading at $3.84 with a loss of 13.29 per cent in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 0.96 per cent to $15,854.70.

BTC’s trade on November 21 was highly volatile and its price was frequently swinging on either side of the $16,000 price mark. However, at one point around 10 pm BTC managed to recover some of its losses and was trading with gains. The trading volume of BTC remained elevated as of November 22 morning.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $15,599.05, while its volume was up by 39.56 per cent at $29,512,223,376.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.22 per cent to $1,105.59 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

ETH’s trade, like BTC, was highly volatile with no directional bias i.e. its price was once trading with gains and in the next moment trading with losses. ETH’s trading volume jumped by double digit percentage gains and coupled with its fall in value, triggered a volatile trading session for ETH.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,084.86. ETH’s trading volume was up by 25.18 per cent at $13,540,866,006.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 0.02 per cent at $11.72 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 2.47 per cent at $0.3598 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 36.67 per cent at $1,924,071,968.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.51 per cent to $0.3072. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 18.24 per cent to $358,330,762.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.3 per cent to $256.52. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 16.79 per cent at $999,097,829.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 1.08 per cent at $0.0759. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 2.35 per cent at $597,932,792.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.59 per cent to $0.000008481.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.5 per cent to $5,996.45. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 15.85 per cent at $43,018,711.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.26 per cent at $11.81 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 22.09 per cent at $177,728,368.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 0.74 per cent at $55.38 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.56 per cent at $73,972,418.