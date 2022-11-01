Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Up, Dogecoin Most Trending

Cryptocurrency prices were in the green with Bitcoin, Ethereum rising along with altcoins such as Solana, Cardano, Binance and others. Meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) also rose. the most trending crypto today was Dogecoin.

The crypto market cap rose about 1.25 per cent to $1.02 trillion and its trading volume was up by 21.29 per cent to $88.17 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Chain (XCN); it was up 26.05 per cent at $0.06216. The top loser was Toncoin (TON), which was trading at $1.52 with a loss of 7.28 per cent in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.22 per cent to $20,544.73.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $20,287.46, while its volume was up by 41.79 per cent at $46,650,404,002.

BTC trade was highly volatile on October 31 with its price frequently swinging at short intervals. The price of BTC ultimately on November 1 morning was trading with slight gains but the trading volume jumped by more than 40 per cent, which suggests volatility is still present.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 1.41 per cent to $1,597.01 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Though ETH was trading with gains for the better part of October 31, but like BTC, it experienced a highly volatile day. But on November 1 morning, ETH managed to recover from its losses and started trading with gains.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,555.92. ETH’s trading volume was up by 28 per cent at $19,013,266,836.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.37 per cent at $32.94 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 1.87 per cent at $0.4608 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 31.48 per cent at $1,405,236,094.

Cardano (ADA) rose 2.07 per cent to $0.4088. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 5.99 per cent to $550,253,292.

Binance (BNB) was up by 7.89 per cent to $334.16. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 48.96 per cent at $2,241,622,678.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 6.55 per cent at $0.1287. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 30.15 per cent at $5,406,274,459.

Shiba Inu was up by 4.85 per cent to $0.00001257.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 1.07 per cent to $8,179.66. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 11.83 per cent at $22,283,620.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 4.02 per cent at $19.29 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 67.97 per cent at $517,021,759.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.89 per cent at $83.06 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 28.79 per cent at $113,952,521.