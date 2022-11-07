Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Falls, Polygon (MATIC) Was The Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency prices were in red with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) trading with losses. Other altcoins like Solana (SOL) were down while Polygon (MATIC) was the top gainer among cryptos today. Dogecoin remained the most trending crypto despite losing in value.

The crypto market cap fell about 1.46 per cent to $1.04 trillion and its trading volume was down by 0.47 per cent to $70.04 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Polygon (MATIC); it was up 7.84 per cent at $1.24. The top loser was Solana (SOL), which was trading at $0.119 with a loss of 10.23 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.21 per cent to $20,993.36.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $20,860.64, while its volume was up by 4.7 per cent at $37,600,687,071.

BTC’s trade was highly volatile on November 6 and its price frequently fluctuated. On top of it the trading volume of BTC was up but its price was in the negative territory.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.54 per cent to $1,592.59 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

Right up until 10.50 pm on November 6, ETH was trading with gains. But after 10,50 pm, ETH experienced a bout of selling pressure which resulted in its price trading with losses and by 5.40 am on November 7, ETH’s price was at its day’s lowest point.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,569.56. ETH’s trading volume was up by 18.33 per cent at $12,485,618,900.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 8.05 per cent at $32.98 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 2.95 per cent at $0.4751 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 7.9 per cent at $1,016,238,419.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.42 per cent to $0.4087. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 21.96 per cent to $499,457,341.

Binance (BNB) was down by 2.17 per cent to $340.32. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 12.22 per cent at $1,308,476,278.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin fell 4.55 per cent at $0.1177. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 28.95 per cent at $1,341,486,796.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.61 per cent to $0.00001206.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 0.69 per cent to $8,126.58. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 30.56 per cent at $25,041,706.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 4.02 per cent at $18.58 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 36.24 per cent at $240,529,555.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 6.86 per cent at $87.22 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 6.97 per cent at $166,457,040.