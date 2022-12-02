Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Down 1.31%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Falls 5.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Down 1.22%

Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Down 1.31%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Falls 5.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Down 1.22%

Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 1.31 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.22 per cent, Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 5.27 per cent. BTC was the most trending, but EthereumPoW (ETHW) was the top gainer today with 24.4 per cent gains.

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Down 1.31%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Falls 5.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Down 1.22%
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Down 1.31%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Falls 5.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Down 1.22%

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 9:34 am

The crypto market today was trading with losses as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), were down and the trading volume too was down for most altcoins. BTC was the most trending crypto for the second consecutive day.

The crypto market cap fell about 1.26 per cent to $851.13 billion and its trading volume was down by 12.2 per cent to $42.68 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was EthereumPoW (ETHW); it was up 24.4 per cent at $4.13. The top loser was BinaryX (BNX), which was trading at $129.95 with a loss of 6.92 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday morning. 

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.31 per cent to $16,930.89.

BTC was trading with losses since the afternoon of December 1 but it managed to recover losses, briefly, around 7.10 pm. However, ultimately, BTC fell on its knees and was trading with losses.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $16,888.39, while its volume was down by 16.27 per cent at $22,371,656,498.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.22 per cent to $1,273.38 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile. ETH, too, recovered its losses around 7.10 pm for about 10 minutes and then fell even below the lowest price point created earlier in the day. It then continued to create a new low price point with each passing hour.

Related stories

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Climbs As BTC Gains 1%, ETH Rises 1%

Latest Crypto Development: TN Police To Issue Soulbound Tokens, Alameda Withdrew $200 Million Before Bankruptcy Filing

Why Crypto Whales Are Buying These 5 Cryptos On Pre-sale For Now

 The lowest price for ETH was $1,267.71. ETH’s trading volume was down by 21.66 per cent at $6,580,432,689.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 3.6 per cent at $13.42 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 3.45 per cent at $0.3885 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 11.24 per cent at $763,768,997.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.01 per cent to $0.3133. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 14.85 per cent to $208,263,616.

Binance (BNB) was down by 3.19 per cent to $288.54. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 46.23 per cent at $1,437,390,341.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin fell 5.27 per cent at $0.09892. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 24.97 per cent at $876,755,196.

Shiba Inu was down by 0.84 per cent to $0.000009162.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 0.02 per cent to $6,645.54. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 51.81 per cent at $18,421,565.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.21 per cent at $12.95 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.5 per cent at $150,097,181.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.25 per cent at $63.08 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.77 per cent at $60,056,938.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum Classic (ETC) Ethereum (ETH) Cardano (ADA) Blockchain Technology Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Algorand (ALGO) Cryptocurrency Investments Dogecoin (DOGE) Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar