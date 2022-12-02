Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Down 1.31%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Falls 5.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Down 1.22%

The crypto market today was trading with losses as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), were down and the trading volume too was down for most altcoins. BTC was the most trending crypto for the second consecutive day.

The crypto market cap fell about 1.26 per cent to $851.13 billion and its trading volume was down by 12.2 per cent to $42.68 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was EthereumPoW (ETHW); it was up 24.4 per cent at $4.13. The top loser was BinaryX (BNX), which was trading at $129.95 with a loss of 6.92 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.31 per cent to $16,930.89.

BTC was trading with losses since the afternoon of December 1 but it managed to recover losses, briefly, around 7.10 pm. However, ultimately, BTC fell on its knees and was trading with losses.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $16,888.39, while its volume was down by 16.27 per cent at $22,371,656,498.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.22 per cent to $1,273.38 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile. ETH, too, recovered its losses around 7.10 pm for about 10 minutes and then fell even below the lowest price point created earlier in the day. It then continued to create a new low price point with each passing hour.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,267.71. ETH’s trading volume was down by 21.66 per cent at $6,580,432,689.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 3.6 per cent at $13.42 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 3.45 per cent at $0.3885 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 11.24 per cent at $763,768,997.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.01 per cent to $0.3133. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 14.85 per cent to $208,263,616.

Binance (BNB) was down by 3.19 per cent to $288.54. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 46.23 per cent at $1,437,390,341.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin fell 5.27 per cent at $0.09892. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 24.97 per cent at $876,755,196.

Shiba Inu was down by 0.84 per cent to $0.000009162.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 0.02 per cent to $6,645.54. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 51.81 per cent at $18,421,565.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.21 per cent at $12.95 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.5 per cent at $150,097,181.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.25 per cent at $63.08 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.77 per cent at $60,056,938.