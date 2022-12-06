Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Down 1.13%, Dogecoin (DOGE) 1.88%, Ethereum (ETH) Falls 1.96%

The crypto market today was trading with losses as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and others fell. However, in the meme coin section, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up trading with slight gains, while all other dog-themed coins were trading with losses. HAY was the most trending crypto for the fourth consecutive day.

The crypto market cap fell about 1.16 per cent to $856.45 billion and its trading volume was up by 18.26 per cent to $39.38 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Axie Infinity (AXS); it was up 19.79 per cent at $8.44. The top loser was Celo (CELO), which was trading at $0.6453 with a loss of 8.13 per cent in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.13 per cent to $17,050.68.

BTC was trading with gains on December 5 for the most part. Around 8.20 pm BTC experienced a sudden price downturn and by 9 pm completely eased off all its gains accumulated since morning. By 1am BTC fell below the $17,000 price mark.

The lowest price for BTC was $16,922.43. BTC’s trading volume was up by 13.89 per cent at $21,151,038,191.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.96 per cent to $1,267.53 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile on December 5. However, after 8pm, ETH fixated on its trading pattern and ultimately was trading with losses.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,252.47. ETH’s trading volume was up by 10.48 per cent at $5,809,783,175.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 0.03 per cent at $14.03 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 1.08 per cent at $0.3871 and its 24-hour trading volume was $868.39 million.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.93 per cent to $0.3202. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.23 per cent to $196,199,248.

Binance (BNB) was down by 1.92 per cent to $289.90. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 6.89 per cent at $659,564,694.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin fell 1.88 per cent at $0.1022. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 42.31 per cent at $1,032,512,117.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.53 per cent to $0.000009414.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 3.57 per cent to $7,190.39. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 30.77 per cent at $37,386,841.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 3.60 per cent at $13.61 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 7.74 per cent at $171,385,664.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 0.69 per cent at $64.86 and its 24-hour trading volume was $58.21 million.