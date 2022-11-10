Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Below $17,000, ETH Down 12%, Solana Loses 40%, Binance (BNB) Most Trending

The cryptocurrency market faced heavy losses on Thursday with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and other facing heavy losses. While BTC fell below $17,000, Solana fell the hardest at about 40 per cent.

The crypto market cap fell about 9.69 per cent to $813.38 billion and its trading volume was down by 11.9 per cent to $188.17 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Binance (BNB) was the most trending crypto today too. Today’s top gainer was Terra Classic (LUNC); it was up 4.76 per cent at $0.0001899. The top loser was FTX Token (FTT), which was trading at $2.40 with a loss of 53.57 per cent in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.



Cryptocurrency Prices



Bitcoin: BTC fell 10.54 per cent to $16,260.44.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $15,682.69, while its volume was down by 12.95 per cent at $106,206,122,836.

BTC’s price started coming down from 1.49 pm on November 9. Before that, BTC was trading with gains but in the narrow range of $18,000 to $19,000. But today on November 10 at 6 am, BTC plunged further down and created a new yearly low price point.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 12.98 per cent to $1,138.58 in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile with its price frequently swinging back and forth between $1,083 and $1,100 levels. However, ETH before 1.40 pm on November 9 was trading at around $1,300 levels and then suddenly around 1.50 pm started falling rapidly. By evening, ETH was trading around $1,100 levels.



The lowest price for ETH was $1,083.29. ETH’s trading volume was up by 7.56 per cent at $39,941,283,211.



Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 40 per cent at $13.73 today.



Ripple (XRP) was down by 12.51 per cent at $0.3425 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.28 per cent at $3,741,774,094.



Cardano (ADA) was down by 7.79 per cent to $0.3324. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.67 per cent to $1,578,437,397.



Binance (BNB) was down by 15.28 per cent to $273.04. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 44.2 per cent at $3,098,091,926.



Meme Coins



Dogecoin fell 10.79 per cent at $0.07636. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 22.35 per cent at $2,843,820,434.



Shiba Inu was down by 7.87 per cent to $0.000009291.



Decentralised Finance (DeFi)



Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 9.04 per cent to $5,684.71. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 26.54 per cent at $64,582,280.



Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 14.02 per cent at $13.16 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 12.86 per cent at $773,213,366.



Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 16.24 per cent at $60.16 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 27.11 per cent at $228,286,943.