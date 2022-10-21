Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Around $19,000, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Rise Slightly, Toncoin (TON) Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency prices were trading with little gains as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) rose slightly, however other altcoins, including Solana, Binance and Cardano prices fell, on Friday morning. Aptos (APT) was the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap rose about 0.08 per cent to $916.06 billion but its trading volume was down by 1.26 per cent to $44.25 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Toncoin (TON); it was up 8.73 per cent at $0.03972. The top loser was Ethereum Name Service (ENS), which was trading at $16.96 with losses of 8.3 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.2 per cent to $19,102.54.

BTC had scaled a new weekly high price point on October 20, but all that was diluted by midnight of October 21, when BTC eased all its gains and slid into the red territory and even fell below the $19,000 mark.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,994.07, while its volume was up by 3.31 per cent at $23,740,236,291.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 0.49 per cent to $1,288.72 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

ETH’s trade was relatively stable with its price consolidating in the range of $1,276 and $1,300. Around 2 am on October 21, ETH briefly came down in the red zone and remained there for about 30 minutes and then slowly progressed towards $1,290 price levels by the morning.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,276.42. ETH’s trading volume was up by 0.92 per cent at $8,676,362,174.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 2.53 per cent at $28.18 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 1.68 per cent at $0.4483 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 17.16 per cent at $1,737,677,259.

Cardano (ADA) fell 3 per cent to $0.3405. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 15.72 per cent to $502,589,547.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.62 per cent to $269.21. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 2.39 per cent at $530,346,977.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 0.36 per cent at $0.05922. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 17.91 per cent at $239,145,265.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.05 per cent to $0.00001001.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.12 per cent to $7,528.73. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 3.62 per cent at $17,214,798.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.17 per cent at $15.10 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.82 per cent at $241,071,780.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 0.57 per cent at $81.86 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 37.64 per cent at $111,298,104.