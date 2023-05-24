Crypto Price Update: Market Retreats 1.78% As Bitcoin Loses 2.16%

The global cryptocurrency market 1.78 per cent to $1.12 trillion in the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, while the trading volume decreased by 1.82 per cent to $28.84 billion.

Pepe (PEPE) was the most trending cryptocurrency, down 4.07 per cent to $0.000001538 from the previous day. Its 24-hour trading volume was $168 million.

Kava (KAVA) was the top gainer, up 7.53 per cent to $1.19 over the previous day. Its 24-hour trading volume was $311 million. On the other hand, Sui was the top loser, down 7.92 per cent to $0.9946 with a 24-hour trading volume of $179 million.

DeFi fell 7.10 per cent to $2.05 billion, Coinmarketcap.com reported.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin’s price fell by 2.16 per cent to $26,798.64. Its 24-hour trading volume was $12.62 billion. It is currently ranked number 1 on Coinmarketcap, based on market cap.

Bitcoin’s market dominance stood at 46.25 per cent, down 0.20 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 0.38 per cent to $1,827.09. Its 24-hour trading volume was $5.80 billion.

Tether: Tether decreased by 0.00 per cent to $1 in the last 24 hours. Tether’s 24-hour trading volume was $20 billion. It is ranked third on Coinmarketcap.

Other Altcoins

Solana’s (SOL) price fell 1.81 per cent to $19.58 in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche traded at $14.44, down 2.89 per cent, while its 24-hour trading volume stood at $107 million.

Cardano (ADA) fell 1.93 per cent to $0.3652. It is ranked seventh, with a 24-hour trading volume of $135 billion.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 2.93 per cent, with a 24-hour price of $0.07142.

Shiba Inu decreased by 1.98 per cent to $0.000008719.

Decentralised Finance

DeFi coin was trading at $0.01108, down 1.49 per cent over the previous day.

Yearn.Finance decreased by 1.91 per cent to $6,629.83 in the last 24 hours, while its 24-hour trading volume was $9.8 million.