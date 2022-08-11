Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Crypto Price Update: ETH Climbs To Two-Month High At $1,908 As US CPI Soars 8.5% In July

The global crypto market rose on Thursday, lifted by gains in major cryptocurrencies as the latest US economic data pegged the July CPI inflation at 8.5 per cent

Crypto Prices Go Chaotic; Investors Become ‘Momentary billionaire’
Updated: 11 Aug 2022 7:24 pm

The global cryptocurrency market saw significant gains in Thursday’s session, with Ethereum (ETH) climbing to a two-month high in intraday trading, while Bitcoin (BTC) jumped 6.18%.

ETH was priced at $1,908, while BTC was trading at $24,500 in intraday trading after the US Labor Department pegged the July CPI inflation at 8.5% Y-o-Y.

The overall crypto market cap increased by 6.27 per cent to US$1.16 trillion, with the trading volume rising by 56.35 per cent to $97.07 billion. 

Total trading volume in the DeFi crypto segment rose by 9.64 per cent. 

BTC currently holds 40.45 per cent dominance over the market.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s market cap rose by 6.18 per cent to about $468.6 billion after its price gain of 6.18% to $24,514. However, it’s trading volume fell by 68.27 per cent to $38.9 billion.

Ethereum

Ethereum jumped by 11.41% to US$1889. It’s market cap increased by 11.42% to $230.358.767.067 and its trading volume increased by 81.23% to $28,624,030,611.

Other Altcoins

Solana increased by 10.60% to $44.02. Its market cap rose by 10.66% to $15,344,708,857 and its trading volume increased by 92.77% to $1,817.578.728 in the last 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA’s prices jumped at 4.82% to $0.5376. It’s market cap Increased by 5.43% to $18,242,977,607 and its trading volume increased by 73.33% to $994,137,400.

Binance (BNB)

BNB’s price increased by 3.82% to $329.56. Its market cap rose 3.82% to $53,170,128,062 and its trading volume increase by 32.58% to $1,741,637,169.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE’s increased by 4.65% to $0.07147. Its market cap increased by 4.65% to $9,481,860,520 and its trading volume increase by 10.19% to $478,455,560 in 24 hours.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB’s price increased by 3.35% to $0.0000124. Its market cap rose 3.35% to $6.815.711 and its trading volume increased by 22.44% to $472.044.949.

