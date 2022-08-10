The global cryptocurrency market cap fell by 1.37 per cent to $41.09 trillion as of 4:05 pm IST, while the trading volume decreased by 26.56 per cent.

Bitcoin’s market dominance plummeted 0.13 per cent to 40.53 per cent.

The market vacillated between highs and lows as Kazakhstan Financial Monitoring Agency launched a preliminary probe into crypto mining operations amid allegations of a financial pyramid scam.

It is alleged that those behind the Bincloud mining hotel were recruiting investors via WhatsApp and Telegram messengers, persuading them to participate in a project offering mining rental equipment. As an incentive, customers were promised a daily return of 5% to 6% on their investment.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin slumped 1.69 per cent and was trading at $23,062. Its market cap shrank by 1.69 per cent to $440,901,039,847 and its trading volume went down by 3.94 per cent to $23,759,609,979.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum fell by 1.84 per cent to $1,694. However, the trading volume was up 1.28 per cent to $16,367,693,630, with market cap down 1.83 per cent.

ETH fell sharply to $1,665 at 6:14 am from $1,713.26 at 3:54 am.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL)

The price of Solana fell by 3.90 per cent to $39.82, while the trading volume increased by 0.76 per cent to $979,357,022. Its market cap declined by 3.90 per cent to $13,873,281,233.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA fell by 1.88 per cent in the last 24 hours to 0.5109, its trading volume decreased by 13.50 per cent to $587,755,283 and its market cap shrank by 2.44 per cent to $17,238,550,119.

Binance coin (BNB)

BNB recorded a rise of 0.03 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $319.26. Its trading volume fell by 12.29 per cent to $1,320,460,527 and its market cap increased by 0.03 per cent to $51,509,251,183.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE registered a loss of 4.34 per cent and was trading at $0.06832, its market cap shrank by 4.34 per cent to $9,064,286,065, and its trading volume fell sharply by 30.80 per cent to $421,218,453.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB fell by 1.89 per cent and was trading at $0.00001203. Its trading volume fell sharply by 78.12 per cent to $4402,224,721, and its market cap shrank by 1.89 per cent to $6,605,482,999.