Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook India

Crypto Prices Update: BTC Falls 1.46% to $23,065, ETH Slides 1.99% To $1,695

Global crypto markets fell for the second-straight day on Wednesday after Kazakhstan's Financial Monitoring Agency launched a probe into cryptocurrency mining operations

undefined
Crypto Price Update: BTC Falls 1.46% to $23,065, ETH Slides 1.99% To $1,695 DepositPhotos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 7:42 pm

The global cryptocurrency market cap fell by 1.37 per cent to $41.09 trillion as of 4:05 pm IST, while the trading volume decreased by 26.56 per cent. 

Bitcoin’s market dominance plummeted 0.13 per cent to 40.53 per cent.

The market vacillated between highs and lows as Kazakhstan Financial Monitoring Agency launched a preliminary probe into crypto mining operations amid allegations of a financial pyramid scam. 

It is alleged that those behind the Bincloud mining hotel were recruiting investors via WhatsApp and Telegram messengers, persuading them to participate in a project offering mining rental equipment. As an incentive, customers were promised a daily return of 5% to 6% on their investment.

Related stories

As Ethereum (ETH) Plunges With The Crypto Collapse, Quilvius (QVIU) Offers A More Rewarding Alternative 

Zompot (ZPOT), Solana (SOL) And Tron (TRX) – Top 3 Crypto’s For King-Sized Gains In July 2022

Decentraland, ApeCoin and HachiFi - 3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Revolutionise The NFT Industry

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin slumped 1.69 per cent and was trading at $23,062. Its market cap shrank by 1.69 per cent to $440,901,039,847 and its trading volume went down by 3.94 per cent to $23,759,609,979. 

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum fell by 1.84 per cent to $1,694. However, the trading volume was up 1.28 per cent to $16,367,693,630, with market cap down 1.83 per cent. 

ETH fell sharply to $1,665 at 6:14 am from $1,713.26 at 3:54 am. 

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL)

The price of Solana fell by 3.90 per cent to $39.82, while the trading volume increased by 0.76 per cent to $979,357,022. Its market cap declined by 3.90 per cent to $13,873,281,233.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA fell by 1.88 per cent in the last 24 hours to 0.5109, its trading volume decreased by 13.50 per cent to $587,755,283 and its market cap shrank by 2.44 per cent to $17,238,550,119.

Binance coin (BNB)

BNB recorded a rise of 0.03 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $319.26. Its trading volume fell by 12.29 per cent to $1,320,460,527 and its market cap increased by 0.03 per cent to $51,509,251,183.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE registered a loss of 4.34 per cent and was trading at $0.06832, its market cap shrank by 4.34 per cent to $9,064,286,065, and its trading volume fell sharply by 30.80 per cent to $421,218,453.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB fell by 1.89 per cent and was trading at $0.00001203. Its trading volume fell sharply by 78.12 per cent to $4402,224,721, and its market cap shrank by 1.89 per cent to $6,605,482,999.

Tags

Business Crypto Cryptocurrency Investments Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Crypto Trading Bitcoin / Digital Currency Crypto Update Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Investing, Money Crypto Currency
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer