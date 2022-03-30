Crypto Platform EarnU Launches Predict-To-Earn Game in IPL Season 15

EarnU, a crypto-based fantasy sports platform, has announced a predict-to-earn game for season 15 of the Indian Premier League. According to the company, users will be able to make predictions for each and every match during the ongoing cricket league and earn crypto coins for correct predictions.

"The Indian Premier League is the most popular cricket league in India, and understanding the fan-base, it only makes sense to open the prediction game for the same as we plan to go all out to engage with Indian users." We expect this to give us the required initial push to make a mark as we try and explore one of the strongest markets, "says Paul Rogash, CEO and founder, EarnU.

EarnU said in a press statement that they aim to add "at least 10,000 users on the platform every month, as they foray into the Indian market with ambition, eyeing maximum traction during the ongoing IPL season."

Elsewhere, El Corte Inglés, Spain's largest department store, is planning to launch its own cryptocurrency exchange and has reportedly enlisted Deloitte to help it develop the platform, Spanish website El Confidencial reported.

The decision seems well in line with that of several other companies, which have also turned to crypto and other new-age technology to tap into the crowd of newer and younger consumers.

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin’s price in the cryptocurrency market fell by 0.81 percent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $47,299.83 at 5:00 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.90 per cent, down by 0.03 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,406.15, a fall of 0.85 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) rose 0.33 per cent in the same period and was trading at $439.94. Solana (SOL) was up by 0.07 per cent to $111.84, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.91 per cent to $1.20.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down 1.47 per cent, trading at $0.1443 at 5:00 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was down by 1.28 percent, trading at $0.00002745. Samoyedcoin was down 2.94 per cent, trading at $0.02207, while Dogelon Mars was down 8.62 per cent, trading at $0.000001071.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $2.14 trillion, a decrease of 1 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $123.02 billion, up by 1.86 per cent, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Pyroblock (PYR) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 2,084.99 per cent. It was trading at $0.001011 at 5:00 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, SafeDogecoin (SAFEDOGE) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 100 per cent. It was trading at $0.0000000000000000002, Coinmarketcap.com reported.