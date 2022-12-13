Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Crypto Market Rises, BTC Gains 2.62%, ETH Up 2.15%

Crypto Market Rises, BTC Gains 2.62%, ETH Up 2.15%

Bitcoin gained 2.62 per cent, while Ethereum was up by 2.15 per cent. Solana was down by 0.43 per cent, while Toncoin was the top gainer; it was up by 11.09 per cent to $2.29

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 5:24 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Tuesday evening. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) gained along with other altcoins. Today’s most trending crypto was Bitcoin, which is the world’s first cryptocurrency.

The global crypto market cap stood at $853.93 billion, down by 1.24 per cent, and the total crypto market volume increased by 23.99 per cent to $39.85 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Toncoin. It was up by 11.09 per cent to $2.29. The top loser was Trust Wallet Token, which was trading at $2.2, having fallen by 16.80 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 2.62 per cent to $17,423 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $335.09 billion. Its intraday low was $16,944. Later, its trading volume increased 13.22 per cent to $20.11 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was up by 2.15 per cent to $1,280 in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at $156.71 billion. Its trading volume increased 22.71 per cent to $5.51 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 0.43 per cent to $13.12 on December 13, 2022.

XRP gained 2.01 per cent to $0.3843, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 40.43 per cent to $931.98 million.

Cardano (ADA) gained 0.32 per cent to $0.3063. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased 22.23 per cent to $208.73 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.60 per cent to $0.08981. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.73 per cent to $526.91 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 0.03 per cent to $0.000008894.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell by 4.12 per cent to $6,412. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 38.11 per cent to $26.64 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) gained 0.18 per cent to $12.86, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 8.55 per cent to $120.63 million.

Aave (AAVE) was up by 1.52 per cent at $60.22, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 14.44 per cent to $44.62 million.

