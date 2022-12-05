Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Crypto Market Rises, Bitcoin Up By 1.80%, Ethereum Up By 2.98%

Crypto Market Rises, Bitcoin Up By 1.80%, Ethereum Up By 2.98%

Bitcoin gained 1.80 per cent, while Ethereum was up by 2.98 per cent. Solana gained 4.41 per cent, while Axie Infinity was the top gainer, gaining 21.16 per cent to $8.21

Today’s top gainer was Axie Infinity. It was up by 21.16 per cent to $8.21

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 5:45 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Monday evening. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum gained along with other altcoins. Today’s most trending crypto was Hay Token, which is the token of the Hay platform, a lending and stalking platform.

The global crypto market cap stood at $868.78 billion, which was up by 1.86 per cent, and the total crypto market volume increased by 26.39 per cent to $37.87 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Axie Infinity. It was up by 21.16 per cent to $8.21. The top loser was Trust Wallet Token, which was trading at $2.40, having fallen by 2.66 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening.  

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin gained 1.80 per cent to $17,313 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $332.85 billion. Its intraday low was $16,940. Later, its trading volume increased 34.04 per cent to $21.41 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was up by 2.98 per cent to $1,295 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening. ETH’s market stood at $158.56 billion. Its trading volume increased 11.18 per cent to $5.78 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 4.41 per cent to $14 on December 5, 2022.

XRP was up by 0.41 per cent to $0.3916, while its 24-hour trading volume was up by 62.92 per cent to $724.98 million.

Cardano (ADA) gained 2.05 per cent to $0.3272. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 1.48 per cent to $192.41 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 2.05 per cent to $0.1063. Its 24-hour trading volume rose 17.61 per cent to $921.90 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 5.25 per cent to $0.000009782.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose by 8.36 per cent to $6,348. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 216.35 per cent to $63.34 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) rose by 3.56 per cent to $14.15, while its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.27 per cent to $170.31 million.

Aave (AAVE) gained 3.15 per cent to $66.07, while its 24-hour trading volume was up by 22.68 per cent to $54.37 million.

