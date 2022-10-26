Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Crypto Market Rallies As BTC Gains 6.9%, ETH Up By 13.9%

Bitcoin rises 6.9 per cent, while Ethereum’s price rose by 13.9 per cent. Solana’s price was up by 11.6 per cent, while Toncoin was the top gainer. It gained 17.2 per cent to $1.8

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 4:46 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Wednesday evening, with both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) rising along with other altcoins. Meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading with gains.

Today’s most trending crypto was Pancake swap, which is a decentralised exchange coin.

The global crypto market cap stood at $994.3 billion. The total crypto market volume increased by 135.2 per cent to $113.5 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 3:40 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Toncoin; it was up by 17.2 per cent to $1.8. The top loser was Quant, which was trading at $176.1, having registered a fall of 1.5 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 6.9 per cent to $20,604.3 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 395.3 million. Its intraday low was $19,261, while its trading volume increased 137.8 per cent to $61.8 billion.

Ethereum: ETH gained 13.9 per cent to $1,532 in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 187.5 million. Its trading volume increased by 233.1 per cent to $37.7 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 11.6 per cent to $31.5.

XRP was up 4.3 per cent to $0.467, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 37.8 per cent to $1.6 billion.

Cardano (ADA) up by 13.3 per cent to $0.4063. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 294.3 per cent to $1.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 11 per cent to $0.06625. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 205.05 per cent to $728.2 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 5.2 per cent to $0.00001048.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 6.2 per cent to $8,254.6. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 83.7 per cent to $46.5 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 9.8 per cent to $17.1, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 134.7 per cent to $344.1 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.82 per cent at $83.1, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 27.3 per cent to $195.5 million.

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto Update Ethereum Bitcoins DeFi Meme Coins Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Exchanges Investments
