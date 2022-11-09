Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Crypto Market Falls, Bitcoin Falls 10%, Ethereum Falls 18%

Bitcoin fell 10.1 per cent, while Ethereum was down by 18.6 by per cent. Solana fell 39.7 per cent, while PAX Gold was the top gainer, gaining 1.9 per cent to $1,694

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 5:13 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Wednesday evening. Ethereum (ETH) fell along with other altcoins. Dogecoin, a meme coin, which was the best performing currency for the past few days, fell 20.14 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto was BNB Token, which is native token of Binance, a major crypto exchange.

The global crypto market cap stood at $966.7 billion. It fell 11.8 per cent, while the total crypto market volume increased 74.01 per cent to $205.9 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was PAX Gold. It was up by 1.9 per cent to $1,694. The top loser was FTX Token, which was trading at $4.1, having fallen 77.1 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 10.1 per cent to $17,765 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $341.1 billion. Its intraday low was $17,603. Later, its trading volume increased 70.3 per cent to $114.5 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was down by 18.6 per cent to $1,209 in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening. ETH’s market stood at $147.9 billion. Its trading volume increased 107.2 per cent to $42.6 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 39.70 per cent to $17.2 as on November 9, 2022.

XRP was down by 16.4 per cent to $0.366, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 87.4 per cent to $4.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 8.7 per cent to $0.3521. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 104.7 per cent to $1.5 billion.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 20.1 per cent to $0.08198. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 72.6 per cent to $3.2 billion.

Shiba Inu was down by 12.8 per cent to $0.00009568.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 18.9 per cent to $6,135. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 141.3 per cent to $87.6 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) fell by 12.02 per cent to $14.7, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 62.9 per cent to $795.4 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading at a loss of 19.3 per cent at $66.7, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 33.8 per cent to $279.2 million.

