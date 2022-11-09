Crypto Market Falls, Bitcoin Falls 10%, Ethereum Falls 18%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Wednesday evening. Ethereum (ETH) fell along with other altcoins. Dogecoin, a meme coin, which was the best performing currency for the past few days, fell 20.14 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto was BNB Token, which is native token of Binance, a major crypto exchange.

The global crypto market cap stood at $966.7 billion. It fell 11.8 per cent, while the total crypto market volume increased 74.01 per cent to $205.9 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was PAX Gold. It was up by 1.9 per cent to $1,694. The top loser was FTX Token, which was trading at $4.1, having fallen 77.1 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 10.1 per cent to $17,765 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $341.1 billion. Its intraday low was $17,603. Later, its trading volume increased 70.3 per cent to $114.5 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was down by 18.6 per cent to $1,209 in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening. ETH’s market stood at $147.9 billion. Its trading volume increased 107.2 per cent to $42.6 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 39.70 per cent to $17.2 as on November 9, 2022.

XRP was down by 16.4 per cent to $0.366, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 87.4 per cent to $4.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 8.7 per cent to $0.3521. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 104.7 per cent to $1.5 billion.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 20.1 per cent to $0.08198. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 72.6 per cent to $3.2 billion.

Shiba Inu was down by 12.8 per cent to $0.00009568.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 18.9 per cent to $6,135. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 141.3 per cent to $87.6 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) fell by 12.02 per cent to $14.7, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 62.9 per cent to $795.4 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading at a loss of 19.3 per cent at $66.7, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 33.8 per cent to $279.2 million.