Crypto Market Falls, Bitcoin Falls 1.91%, ETH Down By 2.7%, Dogecoin Up By 9.3%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Friday evening. Both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell along with other altcoins. Dogecoin, a meme coin, was trading with gains.

Today’s most trending crypto was Dogecoin, which is a meme coin.

The global crypto market cap stood at $980.7 billion. The total crypto market volume decreased by 8.8 per cent to $87.5 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Joe. It was up by 17.6 per cent to $0.24. The top loser was Mdex, which was trading at $0.141, having fallen by 10.8 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.91 per cent to $20,222 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 388.09 million. Its intraday low was $20,086. Later, its trading volume decreased 9.3 per cent to $49.05 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum down by 2.7 per cent to $1,505 in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening. ETH’s market stood at 184.2 million. Its trading volume decreased by 14.2 per cent to $22.8 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 2.72 per cent to $30.57 on October 28, 2022.

XRP was down 1.9 per cent to $0.4607, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 21.6 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Cardano (ADA) up by 5.2 per cent to $0.3844. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 18.4 per cent to $600.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 9.37 per cent to $0.0825. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 26.6 per cent to $2.7 billion.

Shiba Inu was down by 1.9 per cent to $0.00001076.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 4.6 per cent to $7,951. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 22.2 per cent to $29.2 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.9 per cent to $17.3, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.5 per cent to $366.2 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading at a loss of 2.5 per cent at $81.9, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 28.8 per cent to $118.07 million.