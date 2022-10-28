Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Crypto Market Falls, Bitcoin Falls 1.91%, ETH Down By 2.7%, Dogecoin Up By 9.3%

Bitcoin fell by 1.9 per cent, while Ethereum fell by 2.7 by per cent. Solana fell by 2.7 per cent, while Joe was the top gainer, gaining 17.6 per cent to $0.24

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 5:41 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Friday evening. Both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell along with other altcoins. Dogecoin, a meme coin, was trading with gains.

Today’s most trending crypto was Dogecoin, which is a meme coin.

The global crypto market cap stood at $980.7 billion. The total crypto market volume decreased by 8.8 per cent to $87.5 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Joe. It was up by 17.6 per cent to $0.24. The top loser was Mdex, which was trading at $0.141, having fallen by 10.8 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.91 per cent to $20,222 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 388.09 million. Its intraday low was $20,086. Later, its trading volume decreased 9.3 per cent to $49.05 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum down by 2.7 per cent to $1,505 in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening. ETH’s market stood at 184.2 million. Its trading volume decreased by 14.2 per cent to $22.8 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 2.72 per cent to $30.57 on October 28, 2022.

XRP was down 1.9 per cent to $0.4607, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 21.6 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Cardano (ADA) up by 5.2 per cent to $0.3844. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 18.4 per cent to $600.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 9.37 per cent to $0.0825. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 26.6 per cent to $2.7 billion.

Shiba Inu was down by 1.9 per cent to $0.00001076.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 4.6 per cent to $7,951. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 22.2 per cent to $29.2 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.9 per cent to $17.3, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.5 per cent to $366.2 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading at a loss of 2.5 per cent at $81.9, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 28.8 per cent to $118.07 million.

