Crypto Market Falls, Bitcoin Falls 0.95%, Ethereum Down 2.14%

Bitcoin fell 0.95 per cent, while Ethereum was down by 2.14 per cent. Solana was down by 2.95 per cent, while Holo was the top gainer; it was up by 3.35 per cent to $0.001736

Ethereum
Updated: 07 Dec 2022 5:26 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Wednesday evening. Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) fell along with other altcoins. Today’s most trending crypto was the Hay Token, which is the token of the Hay platform, a lending and stalking platform.

The global crypto market cap stood at $840.19 billion, which was down by 1.39 per cent, even as the total crypto market volume increased by 11.35 per cent to $39.89 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Holo. It was up by 3.35 per cent to $0.001736. The top loser was Aptos, which was trading at $4.80, having fallen 8.60 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening.  

 Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell by 0.95 per cent to $16,812 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $323.25 billion. Its intraday low was $16,750. Later, its trading volume increased 14.62 per cent to $21.65 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was down by 2.14 per cent to $1,228 in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at $150.39 billion. Its trading volume increased 14.91 per cent to $6.12 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 2.95 per cent to $13.60 on December 7, 2022.

XRP was down 1.29 per cent to $0.379, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.31 per cent to $888.56 million.

Cardano (ADA) fell 2.14 per cent to $0.3102. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 23.2 per cent to $207.60 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 4.10 per cent to $0.09613. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 2.12 per cent to $670.49 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.37 per cent to $0.000009097.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 2.93 per cent to $6,951. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 5.69 per cent to $32.3 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) fell 2.86 per cent to $13.17, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 3.69 per cent to $148.08 million.

Aave (AAVE) fell 2.96 per cent to $61.87, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 3.44 per cent to $49.88 million.

