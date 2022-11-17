Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Market Falls, Bitcoin Down By 1.1% And Ethereum Down By 3.09%

Bitcoin fell 1.1 per cent, while Ethereum was down by 3.09 per cent. Solana fell 0.04 per cent, while Trust Wallet Token was the top gainer, gaining 10.1 per cent to $2.1

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 5:36 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Thursday evening. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum fell along with other altcoins. Dogecoin, a meme coin, which was the best-performing currency for the past few days, fell 3.2 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto was FTX Token, which is the native token of FTX, a crypto exchange .

The global crypto market cap stood at $825.2 billion, down by 1.5 per cent, while the total crypto market volume decreased by 7.91 per cent to $57.5 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Trust Wallet Token. It was up by 10.1 per cent to $2.1. The top loser was Curve DAO Token, which was trading at $0.54, having fallen 8.4 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin fell 1.1 per cent to $16,543 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $317.7 billion. Its intraday low was $16,430. Later, the trading volume decreased by 5.8 per cent to $32.2 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was down 3.09 per cent to $1,193.4 in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening. ETH’s market stood at $146.04 billion, while its trading volume decreased 1.2 per cent to $11.4 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down 0.04 per cent to $14.16 on November 17, 2022.

Related stories

AnchorBuy The Dip With These 7crypto Assets That Will Explode In 2023

4 Penny Crypto Stocks That Will Explode And Pump Past $5 When The Bull Market Returns!

ADA Looks Like It Has Hit Its Peak - Why These Cryptos Will Provide 10x More Gains

XRP was down 2.4 per cent to $0.3709, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 11.2 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 3.3 per cent to $0.3237. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased 7.3 per cent to $269.8 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 3.2 per cent to $0.0846. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 32.5 per cent to $507.9 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.6 per cent to $0.000009079.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 6.3 per cent to $6,176.5. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 60.2 per cent to $22.7 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) fell 1.3 per cent to $13.06, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 19.2 per cent to $144.7 million.

Aave (AAVE) was down by 1.9 per cent at $58.1, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.2 per cent to $80.2 million.

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto Market Bitcoins Ethereum Meme Coins DeFi Finances Investments
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ex-Uttarakhand CMs' Remarks On Corruption Irk BJP Leadership

Ex-Uttarakhand CMs' Remarks On Corruption Irk BJP Leadership

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts