Crypto Market Falls, Bitcoin Down 2%, Ethereum Down 3%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Tuesday evening. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum fell along with other altcoins. Dogecoin, a meme coin, which was the best-performing currency for the past few days, fell 9.03 per cent

Today’s most trending crypto was FTT, which is the native token of FTX, a crypto exchange.

The global crypto market cap stood at $781.09 billion, down by 1.9 per cent, while the total crypto market volume increased by 1.6 per cent to $64.9 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Huobi Token. It was up by 6.9 per cent to $4.7. The top loser was NEM, which was trading at $0.0308, having fallen 10.5 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin fell 2.2 per cent to $15,751 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $302.6 billion. Its intra-day low was $15,751. Later, its trading volume increased 7.4 per cent to $32.5 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was down by 3.03 per cent to $1,087 in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday evening. Its market stood at $133.03 billion. Its trading volume increased 7.4 per cent to $13.4 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 4.5 per cent to $11.2 on November 22, 2022.

XRP was up 2.6 per cent to $0.3609, while its 24-hour trading volume was down by 19.6 per cent to $1.5 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 1.5 per cent to $0.3012. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 0.23 per cent to $343.1 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 2.4 per cent to $0.0741. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 7.9 per cent to $587.7 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 4.2 per cent to $0.000008278.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) gained 0.04 per cent to $5,883. However, its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.2 per cent to $39.1 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) fell 3.01 per cent to $11.5, while its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.1 per cent to $184.8 million.

Aave (AAVE) was down 5.2 per cent at $53.5, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 2.7 per cent to $77.5 million.