Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Crypto Market Falls, Bitcoin Down 2%, Ethereum Down 3%

Bitcoin was down by 2.2 per cent, while Ethereum was down by 3.03 per cent. Solana fell 4.5 per cent, while Huobi token was the top gainer, gaining 6.9 per cent to $4.7

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 5:24 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Tuesday evening. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum fell along with other altcoins. Dogecoin, a meme coin, which was the best-performing currency for the past few days, fell 9.03 per cent

Today’s most trending crypto was FTT, which is the native token of FTX, a crypto exchange.

The global crypto market cap stood at $781.09 billion, down by 1.9 per cent, while the total crypto market volume increased by 1.6 per cent to $64.9 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Huobi Token. It was up by 6.9 per cent to $4.7. The top loser was NEM, which was trading at $0.0308, having fallen 10.5 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin fell 2.2 per cent to $15,751 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $302.6 billion. Its intra-day low was $15,751. Later, its trading volume increased 7.4 per cent to $32.5 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was down by 3.03 per cent to $1,087 in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday evening. Its market stood at $133.03 billion. Its trading volume increased 7.4 per cent to $13.4 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 4.5 per cent to $11.2 on November 22, 2022.

XRP was up 2.6 per cent to $0.3609, while its 24-hour trading volume was down by 19.6 per cent to $1.5 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 1.5 per cent to $0.3012. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 0.23 per cent to $343.1 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 2.4 per cent to $0.0741. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 7.9 per cent to $587.7 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 4.2 per cent to $0.000008278.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) gained 0.04 per cent to $5,883. However, its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.2 per cent to $39.1 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) fell 3.01 per cent to $11.5, while its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.1 per cent to $184.8 million.

Aave (AAVE) was down 5.2 per cent at $53.5, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 2.7 per cent to $77.5 million.

