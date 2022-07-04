Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Lender Celsius Cuts 150 Jobs Citing ‘Extreme Market Conditions’, Bitcoin Rises

The price of Bitcoin rose by 2.09 per cent in the last 24 hours, Ethereum up by 1.18 per cent .

In the last 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin has increased by 2.09 per cent.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 6:11 pm

Crypto lender Celsius has laid off 150 employees owing to financial crisis. Last month, the company had stopped accepting customer withdrawal requests, on grounds of “extreme market conditions”. The company had said in June that it was looking at ways to “preserve and protect assets”, as it faced the possibility of insolvency, reported Coindesk. 

According to reports, Goldman Sachs is in charge of raising $2 billion from investors to buy Celsius’ assets. The company has joined a long list of cryptocurrency companies that have cut down on staff strength owing to market conditions.

Related stories

Warren Buffett Says Wouldn’t Buy All The Bitcoins In The World Even For $25

Finland Looks To Donate Seized Bitcoins (BTC) To Ukraine; Crypto Market Mixed

Bitcoins Would Be Worthless, Says Bank of England

Incidentally, around 46,000 Americans have reported losing over $1 billion in cryptocurrency since 2021 as a result of fraud. The second-most frequent kind of cryptocurrency scam is the romance scam. In the first quarter of this year, people in the US lost cryptocurrency valued over $185 million to romance scams, IANS reported. 

On average, victims of romance crypto scams lose about $10,000. Since 2021, the US FTC has received complaints of losses totalling $575 million. The most common type of crypto frauds are investment scams. People in their seventies have lost nearly $12,000 in these scams.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 2.09 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $19,481.38 at 4:45 pm IST.

According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.34 per cent, up by 0.25 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,075.27, up by 1.18 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 1.54 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $221.41. Solana (SOL) was up by 1.61 per cent to $33.53, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.50 per cent to $0.4535. 

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE)
At 5:00 PM IST, Dogecoin was trading at $0.06674, up by 1.36 percent on Coinmarketcap.com.

Dogecoin was trading at $0.06674 at 5:00 pm IST, up by 1.36 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 1.62 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00001014. Samoyedcoin was up by 2.52 per cent, and it was trading at $0.007434, while Dogelon Mars was up by 1.30 per cent, and it was trading at $0.000000314. 

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $878.58 billion, an increase of 1.46 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume w

Tags

Business Crypto Cryptocurrency Celsius Bitcoins Ethereum Binance Meme Coins Solana Dogecoin
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Man Gets 20 Years RI For Forcible Sex On Teen Girl In Karnataka

Man Gets 20 Years RI For Forcible Sex On Teen Girl In Karnataka

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal