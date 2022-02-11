Crypto Exchange Giottus Launches SIP, Thematic Investment Features; Bitcoin Falls

Crypto exchange Giottus has announced the launch of two investment features—a curated thematic investment feature, which aims to augment an investor’s portfolio in the long run; and a systematic investment plan (SIP) feature to automate and schedule regular purchases of popular crypto assets. Themes such as DeFi, Metaverse, gaming and meme coins are already popular among Indian investors.

Meanwhile, in the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 2.45 per cent. The cryptocurrency was trading at $43,596.52 at 6:15 pm. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.71 per cent, up by 0.24 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,110.90, with a fall of 4.10 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 2.06 per cent over the same period and was trading at $416.43. Solana (SOL) was down by 6.23 per cent to $106.28 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.52 per cent to $1.16.

Meme Coins

In line with the major cryptocurrencies, most leading meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) also saw prices slide down in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin was down by 3.54 per cent; and was trading at $0.1529 at 6:15 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 5.57 per cent and was trading at $0.00003104. Dogelon Mars down by 5.62 per cent and was trading at $0.00000104, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.02812, recording a sharper fall of 6.17 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was at $1.98 trillion, registering a decrease of 3.03 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $113.78 billion, up by 30.92 per cent.

MetaPay (METAPAY) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 709.90 per cent. It was trading at $0.00001313 at 6:15 pm, as per Coinmarketcap data. In contrast, WallMeta (WALLMETA) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 99.87 per cent. According to Coinmarketcap, it was trading at $0.0001514.

Latest Update

Binance Holdings, parent of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a $200 million investment in media company Forbes, it announced on Thursday. Binance is preparing to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to various media reports.

In another development, US-based credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings reduced El Salvador's financial rating to under CCC from B-negative (B-), mainly due to the government spending its national wealth on acquiring riskier crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC).