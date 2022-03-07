Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Brent Crude Up $10, Shares Sink As Ukraine Conflict Deepens

Brent crude oil briefly surged over $10 to nearly $130 a barrel early Monday. Benchmark US crude was up nearly $9 at more than $124 a barrel. 

Brent Crude Up $10, Shares Sink As Ukraine Conflict Deepens
Benchmark US crude was up nearly $9 at more than $124 a barrel.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 10:22 am

The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia. 

Brent crude oil briefly surged over $10 to nearly $130 a barrel early Monday. Benchmark US crude was up nearly $9 at more than $124 a barrel. 

Related stories

Costlier Crude Oil Pushing Up Raw Materials Prices, Says JSPL MD

SWIFT Ban, Sanctions On Russia To Hurt Indian Oil Companies: Report

The surge followed a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian statehood was imperiled as Russian forces battered strategic locations. 

A temporary cease-fire in two Ukrainian cities failed — and both sides blamed each other.

Meanwhile, oil prices came under more pressure after Libya's national oil company said an armed group had shut down two crucial oil fields. 

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House was exploring legislation to further isolate Russia from the global economy, including banning the import of its oil and energy products into the US. 

Tags

Business International Crude Oil Crude Oil Price Oil-Gas-Fuel Prices Russia-Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia-Ukraine Tension Russia Invades Ukraine Russia Invasion Of Ukraine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Book Excerpt: How Ravi Shankar’s Promiscuity Ruined His Marriage With Annapurna Devi

Book Excerpt: How Ravi Shankar’s Promiscuity Ruined His Marriage With Annapurna Devi

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura