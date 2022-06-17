Using Credit & Debit Card Online? Here Are The New Rules From July 1

From July 1, how you use your credit or debit cards online is set to change as Reserve Bank of India's new rules are set to take effect.

In April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed new rules related to debit and credit cards with the security of user details as a key highlight.

Among them, RBI has introduced the tokenization of cards for transactions from July. Besides, you can also change the billing date of your credit card.

This means you will no longer be required to save your card details, including your card number and the expiry date on the merchant’s website.

The central bank said a tokenized card transaction is considered safer as the actual card details are not shared with the merchant during transaction processing.

What Is Tokenization?

Often when we shop online on Amazon, Flipkart, or other sites, we save our card details so that we don't have to enter them every time we purchase something.

However, that becomes risky at times as a lot of user data gets leaked if the sites get hacked or compromised.

For this, RBI has come up with card tokenisation which converts your card details into a unique code called 'token' that is specific to your card and one merchant at a time.

The code does not reveal the details of your card and can be saved on the online portal’s server.

This prohibits all online shopping portals from saving your card numbers, CVV, expiry date, etc. on their servers. So, you can either create a token for online transactions or even choose to enter card details every time you purchase something online.

So, when you select the token option, the merchant will end the request to your bank or the card networks, and a token will be created which you can save for future transactions.

One needs to keep in mind is a token is specific to a merchant, so, your card will have a different token on, let's say Myntra and Flipkart.



But What If You Have Multiple Cards?

If using more than one card, it may get tough for you to keep a tab on what all cards you have tokenised on which websites, for this, the issuer bank will provide a dedicated portal to manage tokenised cards. So, you can see and delete them if you no longer want them for a particular website.



Is Tokenization Beneficial For You?

Since merchants can no longer save your card details, and only the last four digits of the card number will be visible, there is an extra layer of protection from fraudsters from stealing credentials.



Other Credit And Debit Card Rules Effective From July 1

Besides tokenisation, several new rules have been brought in by the RBI. As per new rules, the request for closure of the credit card must be completed by the credit card issuer within seven days subject to payment of all dues on behalf of the cardholder. In case the issuer fails to do so within the 7-day timeframe, then a late penalty of Rs 500 per day will be given to the customer.

For credit cards not used for a period exceeding one year, the card issuer can initiate the process of closing the account after informing the cardholder. Any credit balance available in the credit card account will have to be transferred to the cardholder's bank account.

Besides if a person is issued a credit or debit card without applying, then banks will face a double penalty. Cardholders will also be given a one-time option to change the credit card's billing cycle to their preference.

Moreover, any credit amount from refund failed, reversed transactions, or similar transactions before the payment due date for which the cardholder has not made payment will be adjusted to the 'payment due' and reported to the cardholder.

Card-issuers are also required to obtain the cardholder's permission to adjust credit amounts beyond a cut-off of one percent of the credit limit or Rs 5,000, whichever is lower, arising from refund, failed, reversed transactions or similar transactions against the credit limit for which the cardholder has already made payment. Within seven days of the credit transaction, the permission must be requested via e-mail or SMS.

As per the new rules, card issuers must ensure that bills are emailed promptly to the users, and that the consumer has a sufficient number of days to pay before interest is charged.