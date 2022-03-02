Work From Home May Be Over For Some As Companies Reopen Offices

With Covid-19 on the wane in India, companies are looking to reopen offices and bring back employees.

IT majors such as Wipro, Cognizant, TCS, Infosys, among others have started the process of getting employees back to offices starting next month, Economic Times has reported.

However, some companies are looking to continue with the hybrid work mode in which employees will be asked to come to the office for 2-3 days a week.

Infosys is implementing a “phased return to office” and encouraging employees to attend office in person for a day or two per week.

Tech Mahindra has also asked employees to start coming to the office two days in a week starting April.

“We have asked them to work from the office at least two days a week from April 1,” ET quoted CP Gurnani, CEO, Tech Mahindra as saying.

While HCL Technologies has said that it will continue with its hybrid work mode for the time being, Wipro has already asked senior employees to come to work for two days a week starting March 3, the report said.

Infosys expects a hybrid model in which approximately 40-50% of employees are likely to work from the office on any given day, it quoted Richard Lobo, Executive Vice President, Head HR of Infosys as saying.

India reported 7,554 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,29,38,599, while the active cases dipped to 85,680, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The daily Covid-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 24 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.60 per cent, the ministry said.

However, a recent study has said the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India may start around June 22 and peak from mid-to-late August.

The researchers noted there is always a fair chance that a possible new variant of coronavirus may have an intense impact on the whole analysis.

The impact will depend on the various factors like the variant's infectibility, fatality, etc, they said.