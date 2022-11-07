Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Court Asks Twitter To Temporarily Block Accounts Of Congress And Bharat Jodo Yatra: Report

On November 5, Bengaluru Police registered a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some other party leaders following a complaint filed by MRT music label

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Narayanpet
Photo: PTI

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 9:06 pm

A Bengaluru court on Monday directed Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for allegedly infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2.

On November 5, Bengaluru Police registered a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some other party leaders following a complaint filed by MRT music label. 

The complaint alleged that the party had posted two videos during the Bharat Jodo Yatra with songs from the movie without permission in violation of the Copyright Act.

The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya of Congress.

The court ruled that the alleged illegal use of music would also encourage piracy at large. “Plaintiff has specifically produced a CD showing the side by side file i.e., original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronized version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establishes that if same is encouraged plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums etc., will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large,” the court was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Apart from asking Twitter to block the twitter handles of INC and Bharat Jodo Yatra, the court also restrained the respondents from using the copyrighted work till the next hearing. Further, it directed Twitter to take down three tweets posted from Congress’ main handle @INCIndia.

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

