Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Cost Of Debt Funds For States Rises By 9 Bps To 7.24%

 As a result, the spread between the 10-year state debt and the benchmark G-Secs widened to 61 bps today from 58 bps last Tuesday.

Cost Of Debt Funds For States Rises By 9 Bps To 7.24%
From the first auctions in January, the cut-offs have been trending over 7 per cent. - Outlook India

Trending

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 7:39 pm

States are shelling out more for debt funds, with the weighted average cost for their debt auctions hardening by 9 basis points to touch 7.24 per cent, the highest level so far this fiscal, during the auctions on Tuesday.

 Compared to the previous week, the cost has gone up by 9 basis points (bps).

 From the first auctions in January, the cut-offs have been trending over 7 per cent.

 The weighted average cut-off for states' 10-year debt auctions or state development loans as they are known, has hardened by 9 bps to 7.24 per cent at today's auctions as the drawdowns was 6 per cent more than indicated earlier, yet overall down by 12.3 per cent on annualised basis, ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar said in a note.

 As a result, the spread between the 10-year state debt and the benchmark G-Secs widened to 61 bps today from 58 bps last Tuesday, she said.

 While 12 states raised Rs 21,200 crore today, 6 per cent higher than the indicated level for this week, six of them borrowed Rs 6,700 crore more than indicated led by Uttar Pradesh. It borrowed Rs 900 crore more than the amount indicated.

 The share of longer tenor and 10-year debt has risen to 48 per cent so far in Q4 from 42 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively, in Q3 and Q2 of FY22.

 At today's auction, Rs 11,500 crore or 54 per cent of the total issuance was in longer tenor debt, Rs 7,200 crore or 34 per cent was in 10-year instruments and the balance Rs 2,500 crore or 12 per cent was in shorter tenor.

 In line with global trends, domestic yields have hardened since last week, reflecting the imminent rate hikes by the US Fed, increase in crude oil prices, firming of the domestic CPI inflation as well as the magnitude of supply expected in FY23, Nayar said.

 Meanwhile, the 10-year G-Secs security (6.10, G-sec 2031) yield rose by 6 bps to 6.63 per cent today from 6.57 per cent last Tuesday.

 The new 10-year paper, which was issued last Friday at a cut-off of 6.54 per cent (6.54 GSecs 2032), was partially devolved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the primary dealers, indicating weak demand for G-Secs at the prevailing yields. Its yield rose to 6.61 per cent today. 

Tags

Business National Debt
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Microsoft Buys Gamer Activision Blizzard For $68.7 Billion

Microsoft Buys Gamer Activision Blizzard For $68.7 Billion

ICICI Prudential Life Posts Rs 311 Cr Net Income For Dec Quarter; Policy Sales Jump 20 Pc

ICICI Prudential Life Reports Rs 311 Crore Net Income For December Quarter

Sebi tightens rules governing utilisation of IPO proceeds; tweaks OFS norms

Shriram Properties Sales Bookings Up Marginally At Rs 415 Crore In Q3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks with the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award winner Robert Lewandowski during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski Takes Top Honours, Again

Full moon on 'Paush Purnima' in Kolkata. January's full moon is also known as Wolf moon.

Wolf Moon: The First Full Moon of 2022

Soldiers during the rehearsal of the upcoming Republic Day 2022 parade on a cold winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Soldiers Rehearse For Upcoming Republic Day Parade

Priest Cesar Magana, center, blesses animals and their owners during the feast of St. Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

People Gather At Church In Spain To Have Their Pets Blessed