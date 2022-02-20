Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

New CSR Disclosure Framework To Help In Data Analytical Work, Enhance Transparency

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) regime came into force in April 2014 and official data available up to September 30, 2021, showed that an amount of Rs 8,828.11 crore was spent towards such works in the last financial year

New CSR Disclosure Framework To Help In Data Analytical Work, Enhance Transparency
Corporate Social Responsibility

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 4:26 pm

The new disclosure framework for CSR spending by companies will help gather granular details for analytical purposes and also bring greater transparency with respect to expenditure, according to a senior government official.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) regime, applicable for certain class of profitable companies, came into force in April 2014 and official data available up to September 30, 2021, showed that an amount of Rs 8,828.11 crore was spent towards such works in the last financial year.

According to the National CSR data portal, maintained by the corporate affairs ministry, the amount spent in 2020-21 fiscal is Rs 20,360 crore. However, the figure is likely to be higher as corporates have time till March to submit their filings related to CSR.

During the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21, companies spent around Rs 1.09 lakh crore towards CSR activities, including those related to health, education, poverty eradication, women empowerment and rural development.

In 2019-20 financial year, the CSR expenditure stood at Rs 24,864 crore. As per data available on the portal, the total CSR spending in the last two financial years is more than Rs 45,200 crore.

Earlier this month, the ministry notified Form CSR-2 (Report on Corporate Social Responsibility).

The form requires companies concerned to provide details about the CSR amount spent against ongoing projects as well as those other than ongoing projects.

Other requirements include furnishing of details of amount spent on impact assessment and whether any capital assets have been created or acquired through CSR spent in a given financial year.

The official said the idea behind the introduction of the form is to capture granular details about the CSR spending that is required for analytical purposes, adding that it will also help stakeholders to know what companies are doing with their CSR obligations.

The form will be in a machine readable format and the data will also be made available on the CSR portal.

Regarding the form, concerns have been expressed in certain quarters that the new disclosure requirements could increase the compliance burden for companies.

The official noted that the new disclosure requirements are aimed at "bringing greater transparency" in the activities of companies so far as CSR is concerned so that the ecosystem gets strengthened.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, certain class of profitable entities are required to shell out at least 2 per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards CSR activities in a particular financial year.

Last December, the ministry informed Parliament that since the enactment of CSR provisions with effect from April 2014, companies are responding positively and have shown encouraging signs in adopting the culture of being responsible towards society.

In 2021, the ministry made non-compliance with CSR provisions a civil wrong.

CSR framework is a process driven by the board of a company which is empowered to plan, decide, execute and monitor CSR activities.

Companies having a net worth of at least Rs 500 crore or a minimum turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or net profit of Rs 5 crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year have to spend on CSR activities.

Tags

Business Business The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Regime CSR Regime CSR Corporate Social Responsibility
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Know About Five Firms Who Submitted Rs-1.53 Trillion Proposals To Set Up Semiconductor Plant In India

Know About Five Firms Who Submitted Rs-1.53 Trillion Proposals To Set Up Semiconductor Plant In India

EPFO Mulling New Pension Scheme For Formal Workers Getting Over Rs 15,000 Basic Wage

Tata Technologies To Hire Additional 1,000 People In FY23 To Support Growth

New Policy To Cut Green Hydrogen Cost By 40-50%: IOC

FPIs Pull Out Rs 18,856 Crore From Indian Markets In Feb So Far

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A polling agent verifies the name of a person before he casts his vote at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar.

Showdown In The West

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East

A ferry is on fire at the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece.

Greece Ferry Fire

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, in Mumbai.

Remembering The Maratha Chieftain

PM meets Afghanistan Sikh-Hindu Delegation, at his residence, in New Delhi on February 19, 2022.

Electoral Compulsions?

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down