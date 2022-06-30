Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Corporate Salary Hike: Tech Mahindra CEO Joins Peers, Salary Hiked By 189% In FY22

Among Gurnani's peers, TCS chief Rajesh Gopinathan saw a 26 per cent rise in his compensation to Rs 25.75 crore in FY22, while Infosys' Salil Parekh witnessed a 43 per cent jump to Rs 71.02 crore

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani
Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 12:34 pm

Tech Mahindra managing director and chief executive CP Gurnani's remuneration for FY22 jumped 189 per cent to Rs 63.4 crore, the fifth-largest IT exporter said on Wednesday.

In its annual report for the fiscal, Tech Mahindra said Gurnani's remuneration, including salary, stock compensation benefits, and post-employment benefits was Rs 21.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Among Gurnani's peers, TCS chief Rajesh Gopinathan saw a 26 per cent rise in his compensation to Rs 25.75 crore in FY22, while Infosys' Salil Parekh witnessed a 43 per cent jump to Rs 71.02 crore.

Related stories

Nasscom Feels Attrition Problem In IT Sector May Have Hit Its Peak

IT Sector Stays Resilient Amidst Covid, Gears Up For Growth Opportunities In 2021

Gurnani's salary was 1,188.74 times the median salary of Rs 5.27 lakh in Tech Mahindra. The median salary declined by 1.04 per cent during the fiscal.

Shareholders of the company will be voting on a proposal to re-appoint Gurnani for over one year at the company's forthcoming AGM, the annual report said.

The current term of Gurnani, who has been at the helm since 2012, expires in August, and will be retiring on December 19, 2023, upon attaining the retirement age of 65.

At the AGM -- to be held on July 22 virtually -- shareholders will also be voting on a proposed remuneration structure for Gurnani, which includes fixed compensation of Rs 7 crore yearly, and the chance to earn a commission of up to Rs 3 crore annually. 

In his message to the shareholders, Gurnani said the company has recorded its highest growth in the last 7 years and also sustained margins at 18 per cent, and almost reached the annual revenue rate of USD 6 billion.

"We are putting our weight behind digital technologies of the future and building our advisory, consultancy, and design offerings on trending digital technologies. We are also doubling our effort on next-gen innovations," he said. 

Tags

Business Tech Mahindra Tech Mahindra CEO Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani Corporate Salary Corporate Salary Hike IT Sector Salary Hike IT Sector Salary IT Sector IT Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray