Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Congress Workers Protest Against Adani Group In Mumbai; Detained

There have been allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud against the firms of Adani, but the group has denied them

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 6:37 pm

Mumbai Police detained local Congress leader Bhai Jagtap and a number of other party workers on Wednesday while they were protesting outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building against the Adani group and its Chairman Gautam Adani, an official said. Hundreds of Congress party workers, including women, gathered outside the NSE building in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and started shouting slogans against the Adani group.

Later, 40 to 50 party workers and leaders including Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief Jagtap, were detained and taken to the BKC, Kherwadi and Nirmal Nagar police stations, the official said. The action were taken under the Bombay Police Act and the protesters were later let off, the official said, adding that no one was arrested.

Jagtap said they were protesting against the move to include some Adani group stocks in dedicated indices by the NSE. "We also demand that Gautam Adani's passport be seized so that he cannot flee the country like (diamond merchants) Mehul Chowksi, Nirav Modi, etc. Why is the government silent on the Adani issue?” the Congress leader asked. There have been allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud against the firms of Adani, but the group has denied them.

Tags

Business Congress Indian Economy Business Adani Group Hindenburg Research Gautam Adani
