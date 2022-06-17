Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Confident That Telcos Will Participate With Enthusiasm In 5G Auctions: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said this is the right time for the country to move forward on 5G, and added that Indian telcos are keen on starting this new journey

Confident That Telcos Will Participate With Enthusiasm In 5G Auctions: Vaishnaw
Ashwini Vaishnaw PTI

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 7:32 pm

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday exuded confidence that telecom players will participate with enthusiasm in the upcoming 5G auction and make it a success.

Vaishnaw told PTI that this is the right time for the country to move forward on 5G, and added that Indian telcos are keen on starting this new journey.

"I am confident that telecom players will participate with enthusiasm in 5G auction and make it a success," the minister said.

The telecom department is all set to hold the auction-related pre-bid conference on Monday (June 20), in the run up to mega auctions scheduled next month.

The government will auction about Rs 4.3 lakh crore worth of airwaves capable of offering fifth-generation or 5G telecom services including ultra-high-speed internet, and has also given its nod for setting up of captive 5G networks by the big tech firms.

As much as 72 GHz of spectrum will be put on the block during the auction, set to commence on July 26, 2022.

