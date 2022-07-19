Tech giants are often under the scrutiny of authorities over data privacy and transparency over what data is being picked from users’ devices.

Apple has so far spearheaded the campaign about data privacy and the pressure is on others to take concrete steps to address issues related to user data.

Earlier this year, Google launched a new data privacy section on its Play Store that will show users more details shared by developers about the data apps collect and how it is used.

This means that Google will no longer show a verified list of permissions it automatically gathers from each app, giving developers full control over what they choose to disclose to users.

For this, Google has given developers time till July 20 to fill out a data privacy form for their apps and make "complete and accurate declarations" for their apps.

The question that arises is whether this small change in the Google Play Store will bring more transparency toward data privacy?

Why Google Wants Developers To Reveal App Information?

Google’s initiative to make developers disclose the information their apps collect is part of the company’s attempt to ensure Play Store apps respect user privacy.

Google has been trying to improve safety for Android users. For instance, users have the option to limit app permissions such as location or camera access. Users can review data access by apps for sensitive data permissions.

Users can also see whether the app needs a particular type of data to function or if this data collection is optional.

The app developers are also asked to explain the purpose of collecting users' data and also clarify whether the data is shared with any third party or not.

According to Google, the ‘Data Safety’ section is an attempt to give users more information and context.

According to the company, misrepresenting an app’s data collection practices or otherwise failing to fill out this section could mean that an app’s updates are blocked, and it may even be removed from the Play Store.

"Google Play reviews apps across all policy requirements; however, we cannot make determinations on behalf of the developers of how they handle user data," the tech giant added in the Data Safety section.

Is Google Following Apple To Make Android Phones More Secure?

Apple brought a similar policy to its App Store last year which also requires developers to submit “self-reported summaries” about their apps’ privacy practices.

Just like Apple, Google is also trusting the developers to provide accurate information about the data their apps collect.

In the last few years, Apple has tightened its privacy compliance for developers. The company also started preventing advertisers from tracking iPhone users without their consent.

Besides, Apple recently unveiled ‘Lockdown Mode’ for iPhones to protect the devices from spyware attacks and other breaches.

Google Play’s Safety section will be providing an overview of what data your apps are collecting and sharing. It will also tell you if that data is secured and also give you additional details regarding anything that can impact your device’s privacy and security.

Can Users Trust App Developers?

Google’s new data safety listing will make developers responsible for making complete and accurate declarations in the app’s store listing on Google Play.

For users concerned with app permissions, since the onus will be on app developers, there will be questions if Google can properly verify the new data safety listing.

Although the users can see how much of their personal data is exposed. It remains to be seen if developers will share accurate information on Play Store.

The automatically-generated app permission information is being quietly swapped with the data safety details, provided by the developer. This could even let some developers hide and manipulate information on the data they collect and how they handle it.

Will Developers Face More Scrutiny?

In a way, Google is now relying solely on developers not to lie about how they use all the data. Google has also warned developers that it would take "appropriate action, including enforcement action," if it detects any discrepancy between the app behaviour and the declaration in the safety forms.

This means that developers alone will be responsible for sharing the information that they collect, which could be inaccurate and false at times.

It also remains to be seen if Google, which has often been under the scrutiny of law enforcement agencies over data privacy, could put the blame on developers in case of data breach and other privacy issues associated with some apps.

