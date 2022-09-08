Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Commerce And Industry Minister Piyush Goyal To Attend Indo-Pacific Economic Forum Ministerial Meet In Los Angeles Tomorrow

Goyal said that discussions at IPEF will focus on opening opportunities for the member nations and ensure that during challenging times, supply chains remain open and businesses do not suffer because of chaotic conditions like COVID and conflicts

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 3:20 pm

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Forum (IPEF) ministerial meeting in Los Angeles tomorrow and discuss ways to promote open trade in the region.

Goyal said that discussions at IPEF will focus on opening opportunities for the member nations and ensure that during challenging times, supply chains remain open and businesses do not suffer because of chaotic conditions like COVID and conflicts.

"IPEF would work to ensure that the Indo-Pacific Region would remain secure and open for business," he told reporters here.

The IPEF was launched jointly by the US and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23 in Tokyo.

It seeks to strengthen economic partnership among participating countries with the objective of enhancing resilience, sustainability, inclusiveness, economic growth, fairness and competitiveness in the region.

The 14 members of the IPEF are -- Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the US.

"IPEF would work to ensure that the Indo-Pacific Region would remain secure and open for business," the minister said, adding discussions would also focus on facilitating open trade, and ways to keep supply chains smooth.

Meanwhile, the minister also engaged with top companies and labs of semiconductor manufacturing and research to explore greater collaboration with Indian companies. 

Related stories

India to seek review of trade pact with Japan: Piyush Goyal

Until We Get A Good Deal, No Trade Pact With Israel: Piyush Goyal

India Would Be Happy To Discuss Trade Pact With US:  Piyush Goyal

He held a meeting with Tim Archer, CEO of Lam Research.

"Building on our pool of young & skilled workforce discussed how India in collaboration with Lam research, can provide a leading edge in semiconductor innovation," he tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier, interacting with the Indian diaspora here, Goyal said the government is playing the role of facilitator between startups and investors based in the US.

"We are trying to move away from red-tapism, which existed in the past. The Government of India is trying to look at every single opportunity to make a conducive business environment," he noted. 
 

Tags

Business Commerce And Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Indo-Pacific Economic Forum
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic