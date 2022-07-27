Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Colgate-Palmolive Profit Falls 10% To Rs 210 Crore In June Quarter

Its revenue from operations was up 2.48 per cent at Rs 1,186.59 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 1,157.86 crore

undefined
Colgate-Palmolive.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 7:57 pm

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 10.1 per cent in net profit at Rs 209.67 crore for the June quarter, impacted by an overall rural slowdown and inflationary pressures.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 233.23 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 2.48 per cent at Rs 1,186.59 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 1,157.86 crore.

Related stories

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Net Profit Down 15% To Rs 115.07 Crore

Bajaj Finance Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 2,596 Crore In June Quarter

The company's total expenses were at Rs 916.60 crore, up 6.95 per cent in the first quarter of FY23 as against Rs 856.99 crore in the same period a year ago.

CPIL Chairman Mukul Deoras said the current quarter continued to witness challenging trends, which was there in the previous quarter also.

"While we remain cautiously optimistic that the trends will improve in the coming quarters, the current quarter was impacted by an overall rural slowdown and inflationary pressures," he said.

On Wednesday, shares of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd rose 2.05 per cent to settled at Rs 1,564.35 apiece on BSE.
 

Tags

Business Colgate-Palmolive Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Colgate-Palmolive Q1 Results Colgate-Palmolive Q1 Profit Colgate-Palmolive Q1 Revenue Colgate-Palmolive June Quarter Revenue
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy