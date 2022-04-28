Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Colgate-Palmolive India Board Approves Appointment Of Prabha Narasimhan As MD And CEO

Besides, the board has approved the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as the "Lead Independent Director" with effect from April 28.

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 8:47 pm

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved the appointment of Prabha Narasimhan, a former senior HUL executive, as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company for five years.

Narasimhan's appointment will be effective from September 1, 2022.

In March this year, the company announced the appointment of Narasimhan as its Managing Director and CEO.

Besides, the board has approved the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as the "Lead Independent Director" with effect from April 28, according to a regulatory filing.

The board has "noted the resignation of Ram Raghavan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from April 15, 2022," it added.

During its meeting on Thursday, the board also cleared a second interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for 2021-22.

"The said interim dividend will be paid on and from May 25, 2022, to those shareholders whose names appear in the register of members of the company as on the record date i.e. May 07, 2022," the filing said.

At HUL, Narasimhan led the home care category as Executive Director and had also served as a member of the company's leadership team. 

