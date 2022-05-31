Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

CoinDCX Will Start Terra (LUNC) Trading From June 1; Cardano Up 14%, Bitcoin Up 5%

CoinDCX sent out an email to its customers on Monday night to inform them about the trading schedules of the Terra old and new crypto tokens. Crypto market rises second day in a row.

CoinDCX Will Start Terra (LUNC) Trading From June 1; Cardano Up 14%, Bitcoin Up 5%
CoinDCX Will Start Terra (LUNC) Trading From 1st June.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 10:01 am

Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX on Monday night intimated its users regarding the upcoming changes for trading in both new and old Terra and its stablecoin TerraClassicUSD (USTC).

Related stories

Consultation Paper On Crypto Almost Ready: Economic Affairs Secretary; Bitcoin Up

Is A Crypto Ban Feasible In India?

CoinDCX To Support Terra's Revival Plan 2.0; Christine Lagarde Says Cryptos Worth Nothing

CoinDCX said they would open trading old Terra (LUNC) to Binance USD (BUSD) and USTC to BUSD pairs at 3.30 pm on June 1, 2022.

The new Terra (LUNA) will also be supported by CoinDCX. They will list Terra 2.0 (LUNA) to USDT and LUNA to BUSD trading pairs at 10 am on 6th June 2022.

Click here to read more about what happened when LUNA started trading on international crypto exchanges.

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 4.63 per cent to $1.32 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 63.9 per cent to $90.83 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.
 

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $31,731.78, higher by 4.79 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was up by 6.54 per cent to $1,995.23. 

"The market leader, Bitcoin has  rebound above $31,500 with a 5% jump. This sudden burst appeared as Bitcoin completed a record nine-week losing streak which caused a retracement from around $29,400 to $37,600," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 14.2 per cent at $0.5859; Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 7.66 per cent at $0.4224, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 3.81 per cent at $47.96, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 3.38 per cent at $10.61, and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 1.81 per cent at $321.76.


Today’s top gainer was The Realm Defenders (TRD), which was up by 411.54 per cent at $0.005367. The top loser was Sweet SOL
(SSOL), which was down by 87.92 per cent at $0.0000002331. 


Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 3.57 per cent at $0.08772. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.06023. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 3.76 per cent at $0.00001222.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 6.19 per cent to trade at $0.0000004996, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 7.97 per cent at $0.000009943 and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 7.61 per cent at $0.005741. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 7.74 per cent at $8,482.08, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 13.76 per cent at $0.0001316. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 6.52 per cent at $28.94, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 9.14 per cent at $5.68, and Aave (AAVE) spiked by 19.63 per cent at $119.14.

Latest News

In other news, digital asset custody provider Copper has received Switzerland’s approval to join the country’s Financial Services Standard Association, a self-regulatory organisation recognised by the Swiss regulator, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

Dmitry Tokarev, CEO, Copper, said to Coindesk, "Switzerland, as a pioneer location for digital assets, provides an ideal foothold from which to grow our mainland European presence."

Tags

Business Crypto Terra Classic Terra (LUNC) Blockchain Technology Cryptocurrency Investments Cardano (ADA) Terra Labs Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dogecoin (DOGE)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chennai Hosts An Amusing And Joyous Dinosaur Festival In June

Chennai Hosts An Amusing And Joyous Dinosaur Festival In June

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies Reviews – Detected Scam! [2022] Oprah Keto Gummies And Is it True Oprah Gummies For Weight Loss?

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies Reviews – Detected Scam! [2022] Oprah Keto Gummies And Is it True Oprah Gummies For Weight Loss?