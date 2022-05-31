CoinDCX Will Start Terra (LUNC) Trading From June 1; Cardano Up 14%, Bitcoin Up 5%

Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX on Monday night intimated its users regarding the upcoming changes for trading in both new and old Terra and its stablecoin TerraClassicUSD (USTC).

CoinDCX said they would open trading old Terra (LUNC) to Binance USD (BUSD) and USTC to BUSD pairs at 3.30 pm on June 1, 2022.

The new Terra (LUNA) will also be supported by CoinDCX. They will list Terra 2.0 (LUNA) to USDT and LUNA to BUSD trading pairs at 10 am on 6th June 2022.

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 4.63 per cent to $1.32 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 63.9 per cent to $90.83 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.



To view your $LUNA (or $LUNA2 as some exchanges call them) token balances, you only need to log into station and refresh the page



For new users coming in from IBC et all, create a station wallet with the same ledger and station should walk you through the remaining steps https://t.co/1ZKmCGKLvp — Do Kwon 🌕 (@stablekwon) May 28, 2022

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $31,731.78, higher by 4.79 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was up by 6.54 per cent to $1,995.23.

"The market leader, Bitcoin has rebound above $31,500 with a 5% jump. This sudden burst appeared as Bitcoin completed a record nine-week losing streak which caused a retracement from around $29,400 to $37,600," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 14.2 per cent at $0.5859; Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 7.66 per cent at $0.4224, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 3.81 per cent at $47.96, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 3.38 per cent at $10.61, and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 1.81 per cent at $321.76.



Today’s top gainer was The Realm Defenders (TRD), which was up by 411.54 per cent at $0.005367. The top loser was Sweet SOL

(SSOL), which was down by 87.92 per cent at $0.0000002331.



Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 3.57 per cent at $0.08772. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.06023. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 3.76 per cent at $0.00001222.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 6.19 per cent to trade at $0.0000004996, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 7.97 per cent at $0.000009943 and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 7.61 per cent at $0.005741.

Copper has been approved for membership of the VQF in Switzerland under FINMA.



Switzerland’s framework for digital assets has established the jurisdiction as a global leader in the space, and we’re enormously proud of our admission as a member of the VQF. https://t.co/snoRaGDFtM pic.twitter.com/YXEZMcxDEv — Copper | We're hiring (@CopperHQ) May 30, 2022

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 7.74 per cent at $8,482.08, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 13.76 per cent at $0.0001316. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 6.52 per cent at $28.94, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 9.14 per cent at $5.68, and Aave (AAVE) spiked by 19.63 per cent at $119.14.

Latest News

In other news, digital asset custody provider Copper has received Switzerland’s approval to join the country’s Financial Services Standard Association, a self-regulatory organisation recognised by the Swiss regulator, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

Dmitry Tokarev, CEO, Copper, said to Coindesk, "Switzerland, as a pioneer location for digital assets, provides an ideal foothold from which to grow our mainland European presence."