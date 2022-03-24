CoinDCX Launches Crypto Investment Plan

India’s crypto exchange unicorn, CoinDCX, today announced the launch of its crypto investment plan (CIP).

With this new product offering, investors will be able to invest a fixed amount in crypto at regular intervals. Also, investors will not have to stress about timing the market, and can, instead, invest for the long term to better manage market volatilities and simultaneously enjoy the compounding effect of wealth over time.

“Crypto Investment plan (CIP) serves as an ideal channel for crypto investors who are looking to enhance their investment journey through disciplined investing, allowing them to invest in accordance with their risk appetite. It is designed to provide a disciplined approach in investing, and offers investment in instalments on a weekly basis, where the investors can invest a fixed amount every week,” CoinDCX said in a press release.

CIP will also enable users to benefit from rupee-cost averaging, thereby lowering market volatility risks over time, while countering the volatile nature of crypto. The customers will benefit from compounded returns, thus enabling them to build their digital wealth on a long-term basis, CoinDCX added.

“Retail investors often find themselves at the crossroads as to which asset to invest in, and at what price to invest at. CoinDCX is actively working to develop products with a clear objective of providing our customers the most value when they invest with us. CIP is one such product through which we are helping investors to stop worrying about timing investments with the market, addressing the dynamic nature of crypto and building greater confidence by minimising risks in crypto investing,” said Sumit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CoinDCX.

CoinDCX further said that they have also ensured that investors are able to invest and transact in crypto assets like Bitcoin and others in a more secure and hassle-free way. “As we continue to strengthen the user journey, the launch of CIP will make investments in crypto even more accessible, thus enabling more people to enjoy the rewards from the future of finance,” Gupta added.

Recently, CoinDCX had suppressed 10 million users on its platform, while simultaneously enhancing its anti-money laundering protection with crypto-native surveillance and market integrity leader Solidus Labs.