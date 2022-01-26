Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Coal Ministry CPSEs Clock 28.33% Growth In Capex

 The Ministry of Coal, through its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), had registered a Capex achievement of Rs 9,822.28 crore for the period up to December 2020. 

Coal India (CIL) is one of the CPSEs under the coal ministry. - Deposit Photos

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 7:44 pm

The government on Wednesday said the Ministry of Coal, through its CPSEs, has registered a 28.33 per cent year-on-year growth in Capex achievement at Rs 12,605.75 crore for the period ending December 2021.

 The Ministry of Coal, through its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), had registered a Capex achievement of Rs 9,822.28 crore for the period up to December 2020. 

 "As compared to the last year's achievement of Rs 9,822.28 crore for the period up to December 2020, Coal Ministry CPSEs have done Capex of Rs 12,605.75 crore, thereby giving a major impetus to the Covid-19-struck economy," the coal ministry said in a statement.

 This Capex achievement is also 75 per cent of the Ministry of Coal's annual target, the statement added.

 Coal India (CIL) is one of the CPSEs under the coal ministry. CIL had earlier said that its capital expenditure jumped more than two-fold to Rs 1,840 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22, compared to Rs 844 crore in the year-ago quarter.

 Coal India in a statement said the capital expenditure rose two-fold in the first quarter of FY22 as it continues to step up investments in evacuation infrastructure, land acquisition and procurement of heavy equipment.

 CIL has achieved 94 per cent of the progressive target of Rs 1,960 crore, set for April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

 Underscoring the intent on strengthening evacuation infrastructure like setting up rail sidings and corridors, coal handling plants, (CHP), silos and haul roads CIL's Capex has risen to Rs 504 crore on this account, the second-highest among all Capex heads. 

