Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Coal India Net Profit Surges 48% To Rs 4,558 Crore In December Quarter

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during the October-December period increased to Rs 28,433.50 crore from Rs 23,686.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Coal India Net Profit Surges 48% To Rs 4,558 Crore In December Quarter
Consolidated expenses during the third quarter increased to Rs 22,780.95 crore.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 8:02 pm

State-owned Coal India Ltd on Monday reported a 47.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,558.39 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The PSU's consolidated net profit was at Rs 3,085.39 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during the October-December period increased to Rs 28,433.50 crore from Rs 23,686.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated expenses during the third quarter increased to Rs 22,780.95 crore from Rs 19,592.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The production of raw coal during the October-December period increased to 163.82 MT from 156.78 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The offtake of raw coal also increased to 173.77 MT during the quarter from 154.46 MT in the year-ago period.

The company said that sales from e-auction in the October-December period stood at Rs 5,052.97 crore with an average realisation of Rs 1,947.19 per tonne. Coal India Ltd accounts for over 80 per cent of the total domestic coal output.

State-owned CIL will pump in over Rs 1.22 lakh crore on projects related to coal evacuation, exploration and clean coal technologies by 2023-24, to achieve the one billion tonnes of fuel output target. 

Tags

Business National Coal India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Adani Enterprises Profit Slips 99% To Rs 1.8 Crore In December Quarter

Adani Enterprises Profit Slips 99% To Rs 1.8 Crore In December Quarter

Investors' Wealth Falls By Over Rs 8.47 Lakh Crore Amid Geopolitical Tensions

SEBI Cancels Registration Of 4 Stock Brokers, 11 Depository Participants

FM Says RBI, Govt Working In ‘Complete Harmony’ On Crypto; Bitcoin Falls

Jet Airways To Get Rs 50 Crore To Meet Certain Expenses

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World

Fashion models walk the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios in New York.

The Ramp In Spring