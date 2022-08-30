Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Coal Companies To Bring More Than 2,400 Ha Area Under Green Cover This Year

Greening initiatives of the coal sector will help generate an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030

Coal India.

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 6:28 pm

Coal companies are hopeful of beating this year's target of bringing more than 2,400 hectares of area in and around coalfields under green cover by planting more than 50 lakh saplings, the government said on Tuesday.

Greening initiatives of the coal sector will help generate an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030.

Greening drive is in full swing in coal mining areas and about 1,000 Ha of land has already been covered through block and avenue plantation, grassland creation, bamboo plantation, and high-tech cultivation by August 15.

"With the achievements made so far, coal companies are confident of surpassing this year’s greening targets," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal companies have not only met the increasing energy demand of the nation at the current time of global energy crisis but also shown their sensitivity and carefulness towards the environment.

The companies have adopted several mitigation measures like an extensive plantation in and around coal-bearing areas.

