Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Coal Based Power Generation Surges 9% in April Amid Shortage

The thermal power generation in April also grew 2.25 per cent when compared to 1,00,276 MU in March.

Coal Based Power Generation Surges 9% in April Amid Shortage
India Power Crisis AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 5:37 pm

Coal-based power generation registered 9.26 per cent rise at 1,02,529 million units (MU) in April as compared to the year-ago period.

This comes amid the country facing a power crisis.

Related stories

Power Ministry Asks All Imported Coal-Based Thermal Plants To Run On Full Capacity

The thermal power generation was 93,838 MU in April 2021, according to official data.

"Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 9.26 per cent in April 2022 as compared to April 2021 and growth of 2.25 per cent as compared to March 2022," it said.

The thermal power generation in April also grew 2.25 per cent when compared to 1,00,276 MU in March, it said.

The overall power generation last month increased 11.75 per cent to 1,36,565 MU against 1,22,209 MU in the year-ago period, it added.

"Total power generation has also increased in April 2022 to 1,36,565 MU from 1,33,584 MU in March 2022," it said.

The coal ministry had earlier said that the current power crisis is mainly on account of a sharp decline in electricity generation from different fuel sources and not due to the non-availability of domestic coal.

In an interview with PTI, Coal Secretary A K Jain had attributed the low coal stocks at power plants to several factors such as heightened power demand due to the boom in the economy post-pandemic, early arrival of summer, rise in the price of gas and imported coal and sharp fall in electricity generation by coastal thermal power plants.

He had added that a slew of measures are already underway to enhance the total power supply in the country.

The gas-based power generation which has fallen drastically in the country aggravated the crisis.

The coastal thermal power plants are now generating around half of their capacity because of the sharp rise in the prices of imported coal. This has resulted in a gap between the demand and supply of electricity.

The secretary had said that states located in the South and West have been dependent on imported coal. And when domestic coal is dispatched through wagons/ rakes to the plants in these states to make up for the loss in imported coal generation, the turnaround time of rakes is more than 10 days, which creates rake availability issues for other plants.

Since last year, the railways have loaded more coal than ever, even by curtailing rake supply to other sectors to meet the enhanced demand of the power sector. There was good loading of rakes in March. 

Tags

Business Coal Coal Sector Power Sector Coal Output Coal Production Thermal Power Generation Power Crisis Power Shortage
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dr. Heramb Shelke: Restaurateur To CEO Of An EV Company

Dr. Heramb Shelke: Restaurateur To CEO Of An EV Company

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 