Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Climate Finance And Climate Justice Emerged As Major Issues at TERI’s Summit

The global leaders pressed for a deeper understanding and significance of Sustainable Development and Production at the recently concluded World Sustainable Development Summit by TERI

Climate Finance And Climate Justice Emerged As Major Issues at TERI’s Summit
Climate change, climate crisis

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 4:33 pm

By Ritu Jha

Beginning with the inaugural speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16, the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) ended on a positive note with the launch of ‘Act4Earth Strategy papers’ and ‘Act4Earth Manifesto’ in its valedictory session on February 18. The three-day long summit is an annual affair organised by the Delhi-based The Energy Resource Institute (TERI). Every year, the summit follows a theme and this year it took up ‘Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future’.

Climate finance and climate justice remained at the core of the conference attended by leaders from across the world. The sessions focused on the reorientation of the role of every stakeholder from consumer-centric to nature-centric and green growth with acceptance of responsibilities for a sustainable and equitable future for all.

Special highlights of the summit: Commitment to climate finance by the global north

Speaking at the inauguration PM Modi emphasised India’s commitment towards global commons and its resonance in the form of ‘IRIS- Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States’, ‘LIFE – Lifestyle for Environment’, ‘Pro Planet Peoples - The 3Ps’. He also stressed that “environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice” for which developed countries need to fulfil their commitment on climate finance and technology transfer to the global south. India’s Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, repeated the words emblazoned in the logo of the ministry that is “nature protects if she is protected”. He pressed that “both development and environment are just two sides of the same coin” and asked for “mindful utilization” of the natural resources.

The ministerial session on the ‘Ambition and Action in the Climate Change and Realizing Sustainable Development’ brought together seven nations on a single platform. The US Special Presidential Envoy to Climate, John F. Kerry pointed out the seriousness of the climate crisis and explained that the “Tipping point concerning the critical aspects” has already been reached as per the scientific findings. He asked the global north to “deploy literally about 4 trillion dollars a year for the next 30 years” to bring green technologies to the global south but also mentioned the need for “creating climate and capacity for that investment to actually take place”. Barbara Pompili, Minister of the Ecological Transition, France, stated that “we all are one in facing the consequences”, German politician Seffi Lamke noted the need for “sustainable finance”, Canadian politician and former activist Steven Guilbeault conveyed that “the world can no longer ignore the cost of the natural environment” called for action on the climate crisis.

Inter-state and Intra-state Disparities: Inclusive Green Growth

A ministerial session on the ‘Sub National Leadership and Inclusive Green Growth’, presented the perspective of the sub-national level leaders for inclusive green growth at the state level. Maharashtra’s environment minister Aditya Thackeray mentioned “the global south and global north within India”, James Sangma, Cabinet Minister of Home, District Council Affairs, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Law, Power, in Government of Meghalaya, highlighted “north-east as the green-laboratory for India and World”, Deepak K. Singh, Minister of Environment,

Bihar, pointed out that green growth is to be realised as a way of life which is possible with its accessibility to the individual level, to the common man.

Women and youth leadership at WSDS

The session on women leadership and the youth plenary sessions touched the vital aspect of inclusivity in rebuilding resilience and reflecting the diversity of voices. On the second day of the conference, the plenary session on ‘Women leadership and our common future’ witnessed the views of women in leadership roles. The young women Mexican-Chilean climate activist Xiye Bastida pressed for the principles like “act locally work globally”, “reciprocity- time to give back” as a behavioural change. The youth plenary session on the intergenerational conversation’ held on the last day of the summit, February successfully conveyed the messages of youth activists from different parts of the globe to set a tone for climate justice at the local level. Youth activist Vanessa Nakate from Uganda emphasised “community involvement”, as every community can give solutions to deal with the climate crisis specific to their community.

Other highlights

The WSDS announced its yearly Sustainable Development Leadership Awards during the Summit. American businessman and philanthropist Michael Rubens Bloomberg was chosen for the honours this year. TERI also released a book and archives on its founder late R.K.Pachauri, as well as the student’s magazine ‘Vasundhara’. The Summit finally ended with the launch of the two vital papers: The ‘Act4Earth Strategy Papers’ and the 'Act4Earth Manifesto’ which are considered to be setting milestones in the right direction.
 

Tags

Business Climate Change TERI Summit
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

DOGE Rises After Musk Tweet; FBI To Launch Crypto Crime Fighting Unit

DOGE Rises After Musk Tweet; FBI To Launch Crypto Crime Fighting Unit

Duty-Free Access For Jewellery Sector To Get Huge Export Boost Under India-UAE Trade Pact: Comm Secy

Kansai Nerolac Appoints Anuj Jain As Managing Director

Takuya Tsumura To Take Over As New President & CEO Of Honda Cars India

India-UAE Trade Pact To Boost Apparel Exports, Employment, Say Exporters

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight