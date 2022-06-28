Cleanfix-Schevaran’s Rs 110-Crore Mysuru Plant To Roll Out Sustainable Cleaning Equipment

Mysuru-based cleaning solutions manufacturer Schevaran Laboratories and Swiss robotic hygiene and cleaning machines manufacturer Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG joined hands to launch a Rs 110-crore manufacturing facility in Mysuru recently.

With sustainability at the core of the joint venture (JV), the 50,000-sq ft facility, located at Thandya in Mysuru’s Nanjangud district, is set to manufacture eco-friendly cleaning equipment designed for optimal water consumption and biodegradable cleaning products.

“This Indo-Swiss JV in manufacturing will pave the way for Cleanfix-Schevaran to emerge as a strong player in the cleaning equipment industry. We look forward to a growth that is not just sustainable but also responsible. There will be tremendous focus on automation and robotic cleaning which is really the need of the hour,” said Alex Cherian Kumbukattu, deputy managing director, Cleanfix-Schevaran India, during the plant’s inauguration. The event also saw the presence of Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland to India, as the chief guest and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Maharaja of Mysore, as the guest of honour.

The plant, which will run on solar energy, will produce 20 kinds of automated cleaning machines suited for warehouses, malls, railway stations and even smaller spaces like corporate workspaces.

Delving into the details, Kumbukattu said, “We do not need to draw power from the grid. Every machine that is going to come out of my facility is made from solar power. With the installed capacity of solar energy doubling by next year, we plan to feed back to the grid.”

In addition to that, rainwater harvesting is done at the site which would collect enough water to ensure that the plant runs smoothly for 15 days. The facility is built along a stream and specific plants have been planted to tighten the soil to prevent the erosion of topsoil. “Three months down the line, we will be able to tell you the amount of carbon we have sequestered or the reduction in carbon emissions,” he said.

The deputy MD also said that they have undertaken active forestry, effluent treatment and plan to engage in community development. “Our machines do not harm the surface or the person using it and consume less water,” he claimed.

Kumbukattu said that they are partnering with MS Ramaiah University in Bengaluru to hire professionals and collaborating with the JSS University in Mysuru to train the junior professionals. “Everybody knows how to dilute the liquid but very few know how to do it in a way that is environmentally sustainable,” he said. For that, they have also started an academy which will have postgraduate courses for mid-level facility managers. “We will have our first intake by September 2022,” he added.