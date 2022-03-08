Citizens’ Participation Must To Take Forward Efforts To Improve Air Quality: Union Minister

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday stressed on the importance of participation of citizens in taking forward endeavours being undertaken to improve the country’s air quality. Speaking on day one of the two-day 'Interactive Dialogue Towards Clean Air' organised by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the environment ministry in collaboration with Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi governments here, Yadav underscored the significance of ensuring clean air for all people.

The Union minister of environment, forest and climate change also expressed his views on various key initiatives being undertaken by state governments and urban local bodies to bring down air pollution levels in various cities at the event.

“It is important to be aware that there is no one source of air pollution. Dust management, solid waste management, open waste burning, industrial and vehicular pollution are all key factors that need to be addressed for improving air quality. Strong city governance will strengthen the efforts in this endeavour,” he said. “We have to increase the green tree cover in NCR and strive for nature revival, from our lakes to the Aravallis in NCR. We have to work towards an eco-friendly lifestyle as it is the responsibility of all of us to curb pollution crisis.”



“We have also decriminialised biomass burning and the government via Ministry of Energy issued the 20 lakh tonnes tender for five years to purchase ‘parali' or crop residue for biomass in order to bring a positive change in the life of our farmers,” he added.